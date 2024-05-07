Swimsuit

5 Bright Bikini Photos of Tyra Banks in the Bahamas

The SI Swimsuit icon traveled to Great Exuma for the 2019 magazine.

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas
Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

When you think “SI Swimsuit,” no doubt one of the first women to come to mind is the iconic Tyra Banks. The brand legend first posed for the magazine in 1993, before landing the cover of the ’96 issue alongside fellow model Valeria Mazza in South Africa. Banks made history the following year, when she became the first Black woman to ever land a solo cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue.

Since her debut, the 50-year-old model, producer, writer, actress and entrepreneur has returned to the fold a number of times, most recently in 2019, when she landed her third SI Swimsuit Issue cover after a dazzling photo shoot in Great Exuma, Bahamas.

Outside of modeling, Banks is known for her work as the creator and executive producer of America’s Next Top Model, a reality competition show that debuted in 2003. She’s also appeared on screen in films like Life-Size, and is the founder of ice cream brand SMiZE & DREAM. Banks, who reached her milestone birthday last December, was recently featured in People’s “The Beautiful Issue.”

“I like to challenge misconceptions about aging by saying, ‘Child, I’m 50,’” she told the outlet. “... I could not wait to be 50 because I felt it was a rite of passage to be my true self. I have bitten my tongue, said the right thing, try to please everybody my entire life. And now, I  speak my truth. I demand respect. And it feels good.”

Below are a few of our favorite bikini pics of Banks from the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue, captured by photographer Laretta Houston.

