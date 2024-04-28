5 Dazzling Bikini Photos of Nina Agdal in Mexico
Nina Agdal first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2012, when she traveled to the Seychelles. Her photo shoot with visual artist James Macari earned her Rookie of the Year honors. Two years later, Agdal landed the cover of the 50th anniversary issue alongside fellow brand stars Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge.
Since her debut, Agdal has posed for the annual magazine during six separate years, most recently, her feature in Mexico in 2017. Outside of the modeling industry, Agdal is a television host and an authority in the health and wellness space. The 32-year-old Denmark native is also a proud mama-to-be. She and her professional wrestler fiancé, Logan Paul, recently announced that they are expecting their first child.
“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and MJ Day [editor in chief] were the ones to put my name on the map and that helped me pursue my modeling career in a way that wouldn’t have been possible without them,” Agdal stated in an interview last year of her work with the brand. “Some of my best memories are from the early, early mornings and shoot days with the SI crew.”
A model since her teenage years, Agdal also noted that her industry experience led her to a realization she wished she could pass along to her younger self: say “no” more frequently.
“I wish I had been more aware of the fact that my job is not my identity. As a young girl in the modeling industry, it’s really easy to get caught up in bad cycles of physically and mentally feeling objectified,” she said. “I would have been better at saying ‘no’ and putting my foot down even to the big guns. It’s easy to be influenced when you’re young and vulnerable and even though I have a decently strong-willed personality, I still agreed to doing some things I now wish I hadn’t.”
In honor of her continued success, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos from Agdal’s photo shoot in Mexico.