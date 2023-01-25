5 Fabulous Photos of Allie Ayers in Belize

Allie Ayers has the unique distinction of having been featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue as both a model (she was a Swim Search finalist in both 2018 and ’21) and a swimwear designer. The former software programmer had the idea to start a size-inclusive swimwear line while working in Bali and Mexico as a coder. She taught herself to sew by watching YouTube videos.

Bissy Swim was founded in 2018, a made-to-order brand focused on sustainability and diversity. (Bissy is a nod to her middle name, Elizabeth.)

“I was trying to adjust to modeling in New York as a ‘midi-model’ and I was learning very quickly that there was little space in our industry for women between a size 4 and a size 14,” she explained. “That struggle led to a heightened awareness of the lack of representation for a slew of other so-called ‘outliers’ in fashion, be that because of color, size, gender identity or background. I knew I wanted to create a brand that would provide a platform for women who wanted to see people like them represented in modeling, fashion and advertising. I had been interested in creating swimwear specifically because I know what a vulnerable thing swimsuits can be for so many women. If you can feel sexy in a swimsuit, that can translate to anything else you put on your body. If I can create truly beautifully-fitting swimwear for women of all sizes and help redefine the beauty standard through our advertising, this can be a pivotal point for women and the way they view themselves.”

Here are five of our favorite photos from her photo shoot in Belize with photographer Yu Tsai in 2018.