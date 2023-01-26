5 Marvelous Photos of Georgia Gibbs in Aruba

Georgia Gibbs, who was featured in the 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue, didn’t plan on a career in modeling. A friend entered her into the pool for Australia’s Next Top Model; she was a contestant in the 2011 season. Born in southern England, she was raised in Perth, Australia, and was a finalist in the Miss Universe Australia competition in 2014. Body positivity and self-love have always been part of her mission as an influencer.

“Coming to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and them being like ‘You’re perfect just the way that you are’ and seeing people like Ashley Graham who preach this amazing ‘Look at me, I’m healthy, I’m fit and I’m beautiful and I want all women to be empowered.’ It’s just such an amazing message,” Gibbs gushed during her 2018 photo shoot in Aruba. “In the fashion world, there has been so much change. Recently, we’ve seen so much more body diversity on runways than we have ever before and I definitely think Sports Illustrated has so much to do with that. I can’t preach it enough that they’re literally changing the industry. And I’ll say it again, they make so many women feel so worthy, no matter of their appearance, their shape, their size. They make them feel like they’re enough, and it’s just absolutely amazing.”

Here are five of our favorite photos from her 2018 photo shoot in Aruba with Yu Tsai.