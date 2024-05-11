5 of Our Favorite Pics From Martha Stewart’s SI Swim Cover Feature
At this time last year, we were gearing up to launch the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue, and with it, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart’s cover girl moment. The 82-year-old traveled to the Dominican Republic for her feature, where she stepped in front of photographer Ruven Afanador’s lens. Stewart holds the honor of being the oldest cover model in the brand’s history.
Her cover reveal nearly broke the internet, and almost a year later, the photos of Stewart are just as iconic. The Emmy-Award winning television show host and best-selling author has a zest for life that knows no limits, which is one of the many reasons why she’s returning to the fold in the 2024 magazine as a brand legend. While we eagerly await the release of this year’s 60th anniversary issue, we figured there’s no better time to take a look back at Stewart’s feature in last year’s magazine.
“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover ofSports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,” Stewart stated last year of landing on the front of the publication. “And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”
While it’s difficult to narrow down a selection, below are just a handful of our favorite photographs Afanador captured of Stewart in the Dominican Republic for last year’s SI Swimsuit Issue.