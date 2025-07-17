Multiple SI Swimsuit Models Took Home ESPY Awards Last Night—the Full List
In case you missed it, one of the biggest awards shows in all of sports—the ESPYs—aired last night!
Aside from the countless celebrities and athletes walking the red carpet, there were also plenty of members of the SI Swimsuit family in attendance, many of whom also took home awards.
So with that in mind, here are all of the SI Swimsuit models who won big at last night’s main event:
Simone Biles
An Olympian and undisputed G.O.A.T. when it comes to gymnastics, Biles took home not one, but two major awards during the show: Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete—Women’s Sports.
Having accumulated a jaw-dropping 11 Olympic medals for Team USA over the years (seven gold, two silver and two bronze), Biles is widely recognized as the most decorated athlete of all time. There’s no denying Biles has always been a force to be reckoned with, and this SI Swimsuit model will only keep upping the ante as the years go on.
Ilona Maher
A bronze medal-winning Olympic rugby superstar and SI Swimsuit digital cover model, Maher took home the ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete. When she took to the stage, she delivered a heartfelt speech, highlighting her hard work over the years and reminding viewers just how long it can take to “break through.”
“It’s taken me seven years and two Olympics, but I finally broke through,” Maher said. She then encouraged those watching to “Take up space. Pitch it faster, run harder, put another plate on the bar and never tone it down.”
Suni Lee
LL Cool J said it best: “Don’t call it a comeback!” This decorated gymnast stepped away from competing in the NCAA competition in 2023 after she was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease. Now an outspoken advocate for kidney health who’s returned to her sport, the 2025 SI Swimsuit model took home the award for Best Comeback Athlete.
An Olympic gymnast with a total of six medals to her name, Lee proves time and time again that anything is possible when you stay committed to and focused on your passion despite the odds.
Alex Morgan
Morgan has always been an icon, and now she has even more hardware to back that statement up!
As one of two recipients of the Icon Award (alongside former WNBA superstar Diana Taurasi), there’s nothing this multi-hyphenate can’t do. A proud member of the SI Swimsuit family, Morgan won two World Cups during her storied career, and she also competed in three Olympics for Team USA, winning a gold medal in 2012 at the London Games and a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games. So yeah, we’d say “icon” about sums her up!
Sloane Stephens
Last but absolutely never least, Stephens took home the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for her incredible work off the tennis court. A Grand Slam winner, this SI Swimsuit model has done wonderful things for the community through her Sloane Stephens Foundation, where she provides safety and services for youth in need. Taking to Instagram after the show, Stephens posted in detail about how much this recognition means to her.
“So honored to receive the 2025 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award. This one means everything. I’ve been lucky to live my dream on the court, but the work we do through the @sloanestephensfoundation is my purpose," she captioned the photo set. “It’s for the kids who deserve to be seen, the ones who just need a safe place to grow, and the communities that shaped me. I know I was put here to do more than hit a tennis ball and while I’ve done that with pride, I’m most fulfilled by the impact we’re building beyond the game. Thank you to my family, my team, and every young person who reminds me what’s possible. This award has my name on it, but it belongs to all of us 🤍.”
A massive congratulations to all ESPY winners and nominees! You can check out ESPN’s official list of the winners here.