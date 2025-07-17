Athletes Hilariously Reveal Their Dream SI Swimsuit Pose on ESPYs Red Carpet
We know one thing for sure: the ESPY Awards were the place to be last night!
A night to celebrate all of the greatness there is in the sports world right now, SI Swimsuit staple and fitness influencer Katie Austin was on hand to take in all of the glitz and glam. Walking the red carpet, Austin interviewed athletes and celebrities alike as they entered the building for the night’s festivities.
And as the evening progressed, the model was sure to ask attendees one very important question: what would be their go-to pose if they were an SI Swimsuit model? And you better believe everyone came ready with an answer, with many even hitting their poses right there on the carpet.
First up was tennis star Taylor Fritz, who went with a classic “cross-your-arms-and-smolder” moment. Honestly? Flynn Ryder from Tangled has been real quiet since this video was posted.
Then TikTok power couple Jett and Campbell Puckett took the mic, opting for a sultry couple’s pose with Campbell leaning back against her husband before the two shared an adorable kiss. Cover worthy? We think so!
And speaking of couples, NFL power pair Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk also opted for a couple’s pose, with the latter initially stating, “If we’re on the beach, I need to hold you up or something!” Yes, Kyle was ready to go full Dirty Dancing to get the shot, but—given the restrictions of the red carpet—the two decided on a sweet embrace instead.
And who better to ask about go-to poses than one of our four SI Swimsuit 2025 cover models Jordan Chiles?! The Olympian noted her favorite pose was the one she hit on the rock during her shoot, calling it her “Little Mermaid pose”—and we would very much like to be part of Chiles’s world.
Meanwhile, UConn basketball star Azzi Fudd opted for a classic “one-leg-out” stance, a glorious pose further accentuated by the immaculate lilac gown she wore for the carpet. And former professional football punter Johnny Townsend took things to the next level, getting down on the ground for a pose that would’ve made Burt Reynolds proud, truly committed to getting the perfect (imaginary) shot.
And last but never least, basketball star Shareef O'Neal opted to stand tall with his arms crossed, making for a striking and powerful final pose. Even Austin had to agree it was exceptional, simply saying, “Hot!”
It’s safe to say we’re taking notes from these experts for some new poses while planning next year’s issue!