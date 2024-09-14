5 Outstanding Photos of Hailey Clauson in the Dominican Republic
For her seventh year working with SI Swimsuit, brand star Hailey Clauson traveled to the Dominican Republic, where she was photographed by James Macari for the 2023 issue.
The styling was inspired by last summer’s Barbie film, so the bikinis and one-pieces Clauson rocked on location featured lots of pink, bold patterns and fun silhouettes. This year, the 29-year-old California native was deemed an SI Swimsuit legend, and took part in a group photo shoot with 26 other brand stalwarts in Hollywood, Fla. The feature resulted in a trio of 60th anniversary covers, marking Clauson’s second time on the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue. She landed the front of the 2016 magazine, following her sophomore brand feature, which took place in Turks and Caicos.
“I’ve grown up with the magazine, which has been really cool. I feel like I’ve grown into myself,” Clauson told Grazia last year. “Every year, I have a new mindset that I am going in with the woman that I am. I feel extra confident and comfortable in my skin, and it’s less about being in a swimsuit and more about how I feel on the inside.”
In addition to her work in front of the camera, Clauson is the co-owner and creative director at Margaux the Agency, a Los Angeles-based modeling agency. Her hope is to change the future of modeling in order to make it a more inclusive, safe space.
“My role is mentoring these models and teaching them how to take advantage of [their] opportunities. This is really a stepping stone to so many more things, so I really want these boys and girls and people to know that they have so much more to offer,” she shared with SI Swimsuit last summer. ”For [the agency], the goal is just to keep growing and eventually be one of the best agencies in the world.”
In honor of her success throughout the industry, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots from Clauson’s photo shoot in the Dominican Republic.