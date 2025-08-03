Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit Legend Martha Stewart Turns 83 and Still Reigns as the Ultimate Icon

Take a trip down memory lane with the lifestyle mogul’s history-making photo shoot from 2023.

Ananya Panchal

Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic.
Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrate

Martha Stewart is ringing in her 83rd birthday today, Aug. 3, and she’s still proving that age is just a number.

The lifestyle mogul—author, Emmy-winning TV host and founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia—has built a decades-long empire around homekeeping, cooking and crafting.

Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Anemos provided by Moda Operandi. Necklace by Anita Ko. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

She’s a mom of one and a grandmother of two—her daughter Alexis is mom to Jude and Truman—Stewart remains an enduring cultural icon, constantly evolving with every project she takes on.

Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Body Glove. Sunglasses by Gucci provided by Moda Operandi. Necklace by Cicada. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Two years ago, Stewart broke the internet when she became the oldest woman ever to land the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue.

At 81, she traveled to the Dominican Republic and posed for photographer Ruven Afanador, stunning in several different swimwear looks—think a plunging red halter suit, a tan one-piece topped with an oversized beach hat and a metallic zip-up design.

Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Sarong by Alix Pinho. Earrings by Cicada. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,’” she casually admitted. “I don’t think about age very much, but I thought this is kind of historic.”

She nailed every shot. Fans were captivated by her confidence in pieces from brands like Norma Kamali, Monday Swimwear and Yves Saint Laurent. Editor in chief MJ Day praised her fearlessness, noting, “Never in her life has [Martha] let her circumstances dictate her outcome. She’s changed with the times—always one step ahead.”

Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Yves Saint Laurent . Cover-up by Valentino. Earrings by Anita Ko. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Stewart herself said she wanted her cover to inspire women everywhere to embrace every stage of life. “Age is not the determining factor in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act,” she shared. Even now, she’s proving her point. She recently returned to the fold for SI Swimsuit’s 60th Anniversary issue in 2024, posing alongside 26 other brand legends.

Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Isa Boulder. Hat by Eric Javits. Bracelets and earrings by Anita Ko. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

These days, the New Jersey native is just as busy. She’s traveling, working on exciting projects—she released her 100th book last fall, titled Martha’s 100 Favorite Recipes.

“Right now, I’m very excited because I am really busy every single day. My life right now is very good. I’m in a good place,” she shared.

Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Stewart takes pride in always seeking the best way to complete a task or perfect a dish. She admits she scours Instagram and TikTok daily to stay current and elevate the “art” of homemaking.

Happy 83rd, Martha—you continue to redefine what it means to be iconic.

Published
