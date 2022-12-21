5 SI Swimsuit Models Who Took Swimwear to the Snow for Iconic Photos

Today is the shortest day of the entire year for the Northern Hemisphere: the winter solstice. As we embrace hygge, finish up our holiday shopping, and plan our winter vacations to the mountains, we also wanted to take a look back at some of the snowiest SI Swimsuit photo shoots that have appeared in the annual magazine.

While there have been countless times that SI Swimsuit models have braved incredible chilly mornings for their shoots, only a few have posed in or next to actual snow. Embrace the winter wonderland mindset with this walk down memory lane.

Lindsey Vonn in Whistler, Canada

Vonn made her SI Swimsuit debut back in 2010 when she was photographed by Warwick Saint in Whistler, Canada. At the time, she was 26 and had just won her third consecutive World Cup championship. The iconic photos feature Vonn on the slopes, often pairing swimwear and skis.

Warwick Saint Warwick Saint

Kate Upton in Antarctica

In 2013, SI Swimsuit traveled to all seven continents for their annual issue: something that no fashion magazine had ever done before. Kate Upton was the legendary model that traveled to the Antarctic for the shoot with Derek Kettela. Upton modeled alongside penguins, and had to limit the amount of time she was able to pose in order to take breaks, put on a coat and warm up. The photos however were absolutely breathtaking.

Derek Kettela Derek Kettela

Emily Didonato in Switzerland

In 2014 Emily Didonato traveled to Switzerland and was photographed by Yu Tsai in a wide array of environments from grassy flower filled fields to higher elevation rocky, snowy cliff-sides. This breathtaking photo shoot was certainly not as freezing as the arctic, but we think it makes the cut for this round up.

Yu Tsai Yu Tsai

Hailey Clauson and Bro Ksmanovic in Finland

In 2017 this iconic duo traveled to Finland to work with photographer Walter Chin. The beautiful photos featured log cabins, snow sleds, and even reindeer. On other photo shoots for the same issue, Clauson was photographed in Indonesia while Ksmanovic traveled to Fiji.