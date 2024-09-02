5 Stunning Photos That Earned Katie Austin SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Honors
When Katie Austin first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2021, she took part in (and co-won) the brand’s Swim Search open casting call. Following that very first feature in Atlantic City, the 30-year-old fitness entrepreneur returned to the fold, this time traveling abroad to Montenegro for her feature. And, unsurprisingly, the resulting images were so stunning that Austin earned co-Rookie of the Year honors in 2022.
The four-time SI Swimsuit model has since traveled to the Dominican Republic and, most recently, Portugal for her collaborations with the brand. Outside of her work as a model, the former Division I athlete is a certified health coach and the founder and creator of The Katie Austin App. Her platform offers subscribers access to a library of more than 375 on-demand workouts, as well as simplified and healthy recipes.
“I want to make sure people work hard in their workouts and they’re eating healthy, but at the same time, you’re human. Enjoy your life,” Austin told In the Know by Yahoo last summer of her outlook on health and fitness. “My mom [fitness guru Denise Austin] has always said, ‘One body, one life,’ but at the same time, live in moderation. That’s what life is all about.”
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of Austin’s photos from the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue that clearly illustrate why she won Rookie of the Year honors. Two years later, we still can’t get enough of this earthy and natural color palette.