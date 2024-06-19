5 Stunning SI Swimsuit Snaps of Kate Wasley in Aruba
Australian model Kate Wasley was featured as a rookie in the 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue, when her dazzling beachside feature took her to Aruba with photographer Yu Tsai. The following year, she returned to the fold, this time in a completely different setting. Wasley’s sophomore magazine feature was a meaningful black-and-white studio project titled “In Her Own Words,” which was captured by Taylor Ballantyne in New York City.
While in Aruba, the 30-year-old modeled several pastel swimsuits, in addition to a few flashier options, which featured sequins and metallic hues. And though the suits she was styled in were ones Wasley wouldn’t typically reach for in her own life, she was pleased with the results of her photo shoot—which also saw her pose for a few pics alongside friend and fellow two-time SI Swimsuit model Georgia Gibbs.
Wasley uses her platform to advocate for size diversity and inclusion within the industry, something she was vocal about at the time of her rookie SI Swimsuit feature.
“I want to see more plus-sized models in advertising, especially in main brands. There’s a lot of progress, but there’s still only a few, mature brands using plus-sized models,” Wasley, who remains just as dedicated to the cause today, stated in 2018. “I want to see it more in younger brands. I want to see the Australian market take it up as well. And I just want to keep inspiring women however I can.”
Below are a few of our favorite snapshots of Wasley in Aruba.