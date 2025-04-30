5 Vibrant and Colorful SI Swimsuit Photos That Celebrate National Tie-Dye Day
It’s National Tie-Dye Day, and we’re observing the holiday in true SI Swimsuit fashion: by sharing some of our favorite looks that feature the timeless trend!
This fashion statement effortlessly blends bold colors to create a singular masterpiece. Check out just a few of the SI Swimsuit models that have incorporated tie-dye into their portfolios in these jaw-dropping shoots from around the world:
Hunter McGrady
The SI Swimsuit legend stunned in this plunging one-piece suit in Anguilla for a body paint feature. McGrady joined McKenna Berkley, Anne de Paula and Lisa-Marie Jaftha for the 2017 shoot by photographer Josephine Clough.
“It’s been absolutely amazing,” McGrady beamed while on set for the feature. “The suit is so incredible. I never want to take it off my body.”
Brooks Nader
In her 2019 SI Swimsuit debut, Nader sported a navy tie-dye bikini by Ola Vida. Just five years (and one cover!) later, Nader’s legacy would be solidified with SI Swimsuit Legend status.
“It’s surreal because I feel like I was just standing in line for the Swim Search, trying to be around the magazine and meet the team—and [back then] that to me seemed like such a far-fetched dream,” Nader shared in 2024. “To now being considered a Legend [...] I can’t even describe how incredibly special this moment is.”
Samantha Hoopes
Hoopes is an SI Swimsuit notable who boasts a total of seven shoots with the magazine. During her 2014 debut in St. Lucia, the model traded in a bikini for body paint, rocking this tie-dye work of art.
“[Doing] the body painting as a rookie is absolutely incredible,” Hoopes shared while on set. “It couldn’t have been a better experience.”
Natalie Coughlin
In 2012, Olympic swimmer Coughlin graced the pages of the magazine in mystical tie-dye blue body paint that made the athlete’s captivating blue eyes pop.
“When I was asked to do the body paint for Sports Illustrated, I was so excited,” Coughlin shared during the 2012 shoot. “I didn’t even think twice about saying yes.”
Anne de Paula
Joining McGrady, Berkley and Jaftha on the beaches of Anguilla, de Paula made her mark with the magazine; she was declared the winner of Swim Search in 2017 and joined the magazine for three consecutive shoots in the following years.
“It’s something I really wanted when I started modeling,” de Paula shared. “When I started modeling, I would show people SI photos that I wanted to recreate on the beach in Rio. I wasn’t expecting it all.”