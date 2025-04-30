Swimsuit

5 Vibrant and Colorful SI Swimsuit Photos That Celebrate National Tie-Dye Day

SI Swimsuit models can rock this timeless fashion trend, and these snapshots are proof.

Bailey Colon

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Josephine Clough in Anguilla / Josephine Clough/Sports Illustrated

It’s National Tie-Dye Day, and we’re observing the holiday in true SI Swimsuit fashion: by sharing some of our favorite looks that feature the timeless trend!

This fashion statement effortlessly blends bold colors to create a singular masterpiece. Check out just a few of the SI Swimsuit models that have incorporated tie-dye into their portfolios in these jaw-dropping shoots from around the world:

Hunter McGrady

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Josephine Clough in Anguilla / Josephine Clough/Sports Illustrated

The SI Swimsuit legend stunned in this plunging one-piece suit in Anguilla for a body paint feature. McGrady joined McKenna BerkleyAnne de Paula and Lisa-Marie Jaftha for the 2017 shoot by photographer Josephine Clough.

“It’s been absolutely amazing,” McGrady beamed while on set for the feature. “The suit is so incredible. I never want to take it off my body.”

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

In her 2019 SI Swimsuit debut, Nader sported a navy tie-dye bikini by Ola Vida. Just five years (and one cover!) later, Nader’s legacy would be solidified with SI Swimsuit Legend status.

“It’s surreal because I feel like I was just standing in line for the Swim Search, trying to be around the magazine and meet the team—and [back then] that to me seemed like such a far-fetched dream,” Nader shared in 2024. “To now being considered a Legend [...] I can’t even describe how incredibly special this moment is.”

Samantha Hoopes

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. / Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

Hoopes is an SI Swimsuit notable who boasts a total of seven shoots with the magazine. During her 2014 debut in St. Lucia, the model traded in a bikini for body paint, rocking this tie-dye work of art.

“[Doing] the body painting as a rookie is absolutely incredible,” Hoopes shared while on set. “It couldn’t have been a better experience.”

Natalie Coughlin

Natalie Coughlin was photographed by Kayt Jones in New York. / Kayt Jones/Sports Illustrated

In 2012, Olympic swimmer Coughlin graced the pages of the magazine in mystical tie-dye blue body paint that made the athlete’s captivating blue eyes pop.

“When I was asked to do the body paint for Sports Illustrated, I was so excited,” Coughlin shared during the 2012 shoot. “I didn’t even think twice about saying yes.”

Anne de Paula

Anne de Paula was photographed by Josephine Clough in Anguilla. Swimsuit inspired by Maui Girl. / Josephine Clough/Sports Illustrate

Joining McGrady, Berkley and Jaftha on the beaches of Anguilla, de Paula made her mark with the magazine; she was declared the winner of Swim Search in 2017 and joined the magazine for three consecutive shoots in the following years.

“It’s something I really wanted when I started modeling,” de Paula shared. “When I started modeling, I would show people SI photos that I wanted to recreate on the beach in Rio. I wasn’t expecting it all.”

