6 Beautiful SI Swim Beach Moments With Kelsey Merritt That Prove She’s Always Had That ‘It’ Factor
The adaptability of SI Swimsuit model Kelsey Merritt is truly unmatched.
The three-time model, who made her debut with the magazine in 2019, can arrive at any set all over the world and turn it into her own.
The 28-year-old shot for SI Swimsuit for three consecutive years and continued to step up her game with every appearance. Check out just how much Merritt worked her magic in Great Exuma, the Dominican Republic and Hollywood, Fla.
2019: Great Exuma, Bahamas
Merritt expressed interest in the magazine during a casting call in 2018. Just one year later, she joined photographer Laretta Houston in Great Exuma for her jaw-dropping 2019 debut.
“I really want to be a Sports Illustrated model because I love how confident the models are," Merritt shared in 2018. “I want to show everyone who is looking at these pictures and reading the magazine that they can also be confident in their own skin.”
2020: Dominican Republic
In her sophomore campaign, Merritt flew to the Dominican Republic, where her natural beauty was on full display with photographer Kate Powers. “My rookie year, I was really nervous coming in because I didn’t know what it was gonna be like,” Merritt reflected in 2020. “The second one felt so easy.”
While in the Caribbean, Merritt also got to spend some time in the crystal clear waters and mix work with fun. “I went surfing for my SI adventure shoot,” Merritt disclosed with the magazine in a candid YouTube video. “That was pretty incredible because I love surfing, and it’s actually so good that I get to do it for work.”
2021: Hollywood, Florida
In her most recent feature with the magazine, Merritt was absolutely golden in this sunshine state shoot. With two years under her belt, the model was a true star who dazzled under the Florida sun.
“It’s the best feeling when you look at the photos after the shoot and see that they’re so good," Merritt explained. “It just motivates you [to] work harder to get the perfect shot.”
While spending time with SI Swimsuit for her third year with the brand, Merritt also provided insight into what beauty means to her. Spoiler alert: it has nothing to do with the way you look.
“Beauty manifests in different ways, and it’s intrinsic within us,” Merritt told the magazine in 2021. “I, more often than not, find [that] people are beautiful from within.”