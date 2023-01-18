Skip to main content
A Reminder From Kathy Jacobs: There's No Handbook on Aging
7 Amazing Photos of Kathy Jacobs in Turks and Caicos

The model became the oldest SI Swim Search winner ever in 2020.

Kathy Jacobs is modeling industry vet. She started off with Ford Models in the ’80s and entered SI Swim Search at the age of 56, earning herself a rookie slot in the 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue. Jacobs has appeared in a music videos with Miley Cyrus and Green Day and  has been featured in campaigns for Beauty Blender and ThirdLove.

She’s the epitome of the saying “age is just a number” and is constantly promoting the message that getting older is meant to celebrated.

“Being able to represent a lady in my age range is such a huge honor. At our age, we don’t have to hide,” Jacobs said in an interview with Fox News about her SI Swimsuit debut. “I’m honestly so grateful that they let me be in the same magazine with girls who are younger than me, even younger than my own daughter. And yet no one bats an eyelash. You’re treated like everybody else. Life doesn’t stop when you become a certain age. Everyone’s so terrified about getting older. I’ve had so many younger girls message me and say, ‘Thank you so much for doing this because I’m not terrified of getting older anymore. I know my life is not going to end once I reach 30, 40, 50 or 60.’ Being in this magazine is really a ripple effect. It allows people my age to feel beautiful, to feel sexy. It gives us that stamp of approval to feel beautiful and sexy.”

Here are seven of our favorite photos from her 2020 photo shoot in Turks and Caicos with photographer Yu Tsai. 

Kathy Jacobs was photographed by Yu Tsai in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Ashley's Bikinis.

Kathy Jacobs was photographed by Yu Tsai in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Kathy Jacobs was photographed by Yu Tsai in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Kathy Jacobs was photographed by Yu Tsai in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Kathy Jacobs was photographed by Yu Tsai in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Rudi Gernreich.

Kathy Jacobs was photographed by Yu Tsai in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Kathy Jacobs was photographed by Yu Tsai in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

