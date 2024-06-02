7 Incredible SI Swimsuit Model Red Carpet Looks From Miami Swim Week
It’s officially Miami Swim Week, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit festivities have been in full swing since Friday. The weekend kicked off on May 31 with a welcome brunch, where SI Swimsuit models and new faces had the chance to meet and mingle ahead of a pool party and welcome dinner later in the day.
Today saw a workout led by our very own Katie Austin in partnership with DOGPOUND ahead of a chance for the models to relax ahead of the main event: the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach. But before the models could walk the runway in some of the best swimwear of the season, they had to pose for the cameras in their best red carpet attire.
Hosted by Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford, the pre-show red carpet was the place to be. And it was certainly the place to make a fashion statement, too. There wasn’t a look that crossed before the cameras that we wouldn’t call eye-catching, but below are just a few of our favorites.
Alix Earle
Leave it to Earle to steal the show on such a momentous occasion as the first SI Swimsuit Digital Issue cover star. Her teal two-piece set was a statement-maker, to say the least.
Camille Kostek
There is nothing better—or more classy, for that matter—than a black midi dress. Kostek proved that when she took to the carpet in this halter number.
Lauren Chan
Featuring the silver sequined outline of a bikini, Chan’s look was as unique as it was stunning. The long black halter neck number was fit for making a statement.
Achieng Agutu
In a gown as vibrant and bright as she is, Agutu was dressed to impress on the red carpet. Her yellow- and-black gown featured sleek cut-outs and a high side slit.
Christen Harper
Harper opted for full mermaidcore ahead of the runway show. There’s nothing better than a pale blue sequined mini for getting in the SI Swimsuit runway mindset.
Katie Austin
Harper and Austin’s sequins prove that sparkles were the theme of the evening. This teal ensemble set from the four-time SI Swimsuit model is unreal.
Brooks Nader
Nothing screams “Miami” quite like a knit maxi dress. Nader’s all-black number seemed absolutely made for the occasion.