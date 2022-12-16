Skip to main content
Discover Aruba with SI Swimsuit model Alexis Ren
8 Gorgeous Photos From Alexis Ren’s Photo Shoot in Aruba

The SI Swimsuit model is a travel influencer, actress and entrepreneur.

Alexis Ren made her SI Swimsuit Issue debut in 2018 and was named Rookie of the Year. She first began to gain traction and grow on Instagram as a travel influencer in 2015, and now has 16.9 million followers on the platform. Ren has continued to model and post her regular beach content throughout the years while also pursuing an acting career.

In 2021, the 26-year-old landed her first major motion picture role in The Enforcer alongside Antonio Banderas and Kate Bosworth. She played Lexus, a young girl at risk of cyber sex trafficking, in the thriller film released on Nov. 8, 2022.

The We are Warriors co-founder also just signed on to play the lead character in the upcoming gamer action thriller film Latency, written and directed by James Croke. 

“It is a very organic and natural transition to move to acting, but for so long I fought it—I don’t even know why,” Ren explained in an interview with oceandrive.com. “Maybe because I’m from L.A. and I felt like everyone was an actor. But I’ve wanted to be so much more than just pushed into the influencer category that remained for so many years. I feel like I’ve held a grudge over that perception of me for so long because it made it so hard for me to be respected in the modeling industry.”

Here’s a throwback to eight of our favorite photos from her SI Swimsuit shoot in Aruba with photographer Yu Tsai.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Private Party.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. Corset by Corsettery.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Fox Swim.

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

