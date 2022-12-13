Skip to main content
Ashley Graham Speaks on What Being in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Meant to Her
Ashley Graham Speaks on What Being in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Meant to Her

8 Stunning Photos of Ashley Graham From Turks & Caicos

The model made her debut in 2016 and landed on the SI Swimsuit Issue cover.

When Ashley Graham shows up, people take notice. Case in point: The model was one of the last to be cast for the 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue and, despite her rookie status, landed on the cover. The last time a rookie made such a debut was the 1998 cover with Heidi Klum. It’s fair to say that Graham’s casting was more of a history-making turn

“Being the first-ever size 14 model in the pages of Sports Illustrated, that’s going to be a much huger stepping stone than just being a rookie or just being in the pages,” Graham said at the time. “It’s a woman my size: A woman that has been told she was ‘fat’, ‘not good enough,’ ‘never going to be an editorial model,’ ‘never be in the pages of Sports Illustrated.’”

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

Graham would be featured again in the magazine in 2017 and ’18. Today the 35-year-old mom shares three boys—Isaac, Roman and Malachi—with her her husband, cinematographer Justin Ervin, and has a massive social media footprint, with 19.5 million followers on Instagram. She has become a trailblazer for inclusivity in the fashion and modeling industries. 

“And now I’m proving everybody who ever told me that wrong,” she said in 2016. “I think that’s just a statement for all the women out there who have felt ugly, who have felt fat, who have felt like they haven’t been represented. I’m representing them right now. It’s a huge encouragement to myself knowing that I’ve overcome so many different things and that these women can overcome it as well.”

Here are eight of our favorite photos from her first SI Swimsuit shoot in Turks & Caicos with photographer James Macari.

MTY5MjQzMjUzMTQyMjAxNjMz

Ashley Graham was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Freya Lingerie.

MTY5MjQzMjUzMTQ0ODIzMDcz

Ashley Graham was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Robyn Lawley.

MTY5MjQzMjUzMTQzMTg0Njcz

Ashley Graham was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Trunkettes.

MTY5MjQzMjUzNDExMDk1ODQx

Ashley Graham was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by JAG.

MTY5MjQzMjUzNDEyMDc4ODgx

Ashley Graham was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Swimsuitsforall.

MTY5MjQzMjUzNjc3MTA2NDY1

Ashley Graham was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by BECCA By Rebecca Virtue.

MTY5MjQzMjUzNjc5MzM0Njg5

Ashley Graham was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Trunkettes.

MTY5MjQzMjUzOTQ1NDEwODQ5

Ashley Graham was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Kenneth Cole Swimwear.

Brooklyn Decker
SwimNews

12 Gorgeous Photos From Brooklyn Decker’s Photo Shoot in Hawaii

By Cara O’Bleness
ashley graham
SwimNews

8 Stunning Photos of Ashley Graham From Turks & Caicos

By Ananya Panchal
danica patrick
SwimNews

10 of Danica Patrick’s Best SI Swimsuit Photos

By Mara Milam
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy