SI Swimsuit Celebrates a Decade of Kate Bock

Kate Bock has traveled the world with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and has visited some extraordinary places. Since her first shoot in Easter Island, Chile, in 2013, the Canadian beauty has flourished in front of our eyes. Heading into her 10th year with the franchise, we’re marching down memory lane to take a look at some of her greatest hits and celebrate the 2020 cover model’s run. “The ethos of SI Swimsuit lies within Kate’s hard work, dedication, consistent dependability and her desire to show up in any way she can,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day has said. “She is our biggest cheerleader and the feeling is more than mutual.”

Bock is the 10th model to join the SI Swimsuit 10-Timers Club, along with Kathy Ireland (13 appearances), Cheryl Tiegs (11), Elle Macpherson, Daniela Pestova, Anne V, Yamila Diaz-Rahi, Irina Shayk, Christie Brinkley and Paulina Porizkova (all 10). Keep scrolling for a decade of Bock and think back to your own favorite moment or suit.

