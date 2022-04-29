Skip to main content
Highlights of Kate Bock's 2022 Photo Shoot in St. Croix
Highlights of Kate Bock's 2022 Photo Shoot in St. Croix

SI Swimsuit Celebrates a Decade of Kate Bock

The SI Swimsuit model enters her milestone year.

Kate Bock has traveled the world with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and has visited some extraordinary places. Since her first shoot in Easter Island, Chile, in 2013, the Canadian beauty has flourished in front of our eyes. Heading into her 10th year with the franchise, we’re marching down memory lane to take a look at some of her greatest hits and celebrate the 2020 cover model’s run. “The ethos of SI Swimsuit lies within Kate’s hard work, dedication, consistent dependability and her desire to show up in any way she can,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day has said. “She is our biggest cheerleader and the feeling is more than mutual.”

Bock is the 10th model to join the SI Swimsuit 10-Timers Club, along with Kathy Ireland (13 appearances), Cheryl Tiegs (11), Elle Macpherson, Daniela Pestova, Anne V, Yamila Diaz-Rahi, Irina Shayk, Christie Brinkley and Paulina Porizkova (all 10). Keep scrolling for a decade of Bock and think back to your own favorite moment or suit. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2013

Kate Bock 2013

For her first shoot, a baby-faced Bock traveled to one of the most remote islands in the world, Easter Island, Chile.

View the full 2013 gallery here.

2014

Kate Bock 2014 Switzerland

This year marked her second time in the pages, but also SI Swimsuit’s 50th anniversary. The brand packed up and went to Switzerland where she took a dip in Lake Geneva as well as visited the town of Vevey.

View the full 2014 gallery here.

2015

Kate Bock 2015 Tennessee

In an All-USA issue, this animal-lover lived the farm life in Walland, Tenn.

View the full 2015 gallery here.

2016

Kate Bock 2016 Malta

Bock was as captivating as the statues around Malta during her shoot with photographer Ben Watts.

View the full 2016 gallery here.

2017

Kate Bock 2017 Mexico

In the middle of a cenote, the model showed off the beauty that lies below the Yucatan Peninsula. 

View the full 2017 gallery here.

2018

Kate Bock 2018 Nevis

Shot by Josie Clough in Nevis, it was Bock on the rocks for this moment!

View the full 2018 gallery here.

2019

Kate Bock 2019 Costa Rica

One rainbow is hard to come by, let alone two, making this one unforgettable moment in Costa Rica.

View the full 2019 gallery here. 

2020

Kate Bock 2020 Bali

The magnitude of the waterfall in Bali paired with Bock’s own force came through the pages of the issue that featured her on the cover.

View the full 2020 gallery here.

2021

Kate Bock 2021 Hollywood

We were revved up for this stateside shoot in Hollywood, Fla., where the model had the best accessory, a sports car from Prestige Imports.

View the full 2021 gallery here.

2022

SI2022_Belize_Kate_Bock_11_7131instagram

Kate Bock is back for her 10th year photo shoot in Belize!

Read about Bock's 2022 Photoshoot here.

10 years of bock
SwimNews

SI Swimsuit Celebrates a Decade of Kate Bock

By Alisandra Puliti
SI2022_Belize_Kate_Bock_11_7131instagram
SwimNews

Kate Bock Swims With Sharks on 10th Year With SI Swimsuit

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 8.04.56 AM
Mental Health & Wellness

Tips From Natalie Mariduena for Combating Negative Online Comments

By Evan Nachimson
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy