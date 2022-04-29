SI Swimsuit Celebrates a Decade of Kate Bock
Kate Bock has traveled the world with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and has visited some extraordinary places. Since her first shoot in Easter Island, Chile, in 2013, the Canadian beauty has flourished in front of our eyes. Heading into her 10th year with the franchise, we’re marching down memory lane to take a look at some of her greatest hits and celebrate the 2020 cover model’s run. “The ethos of SI Swimsuit lies within Kate’s hard work, dedication, consistent dependability and her desire to show up in any way she can,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day has said. “She is our biggest cheerleader and the feeling is more than mutual.”
Bock is the 10th model to join the SI Swimsuit 10-Timers Club, along with Kathy Ireland (13 appearances), Cheryl Tiegs (11), Elle Macpherson, Daniela Pestova, Anne V, Yamila Diaz-Rahi, Irina Shayk, Christie Brinkley and Paulina Porizkova (all 10). Keep scrolling for a decade of Bock and think back to your own favorite moment or suit.
2013
For her first shoot, a baby-faced Bock traveled to one of the most remote islands in the world, Easter Island, Chile.
2014
This year marked her second time in the pages, but also SI Swimsuit’s 50th anniversary. The brand packed up and went to Switzerland where she took a dip in Lake Geneva as well as visited the town of Vevey.
2015
In an All-USA issue, this animal-lover lived the farm life in Walland, Tenn.
2016
Bock was as captivating as the statues around Malta during her shoot with photographer Ben Watts.
2017
In the middle of a cenote, the model showed off the beauty that lies below the Yucatan Peninsula.
2018
Shot by Josie Clough in Nevis, it was Bock on the rocks for this moment!
2019
One rainbow is hard to come by, let alone two, making this one unforgettable moment in Costa Rica.
2020
The magnitude of the waterfall in Bali paired with Bock’s own force came through the pages of the issue that featured her on the cover.
2021
We were revved up for this stateside shoot in Hollywood, Fla., where the model had the best accessory, a sports car from Prestige Imports.
2022
Kate Bock is back for her 10th year photo shoot in Belize!