A Week in the Life of SI Swimsuit Models: Career Moves and Fashion-Forward Moments

Franchise alums have been on top of their game all of July.

Ananya Panchal

Cindy Kimberly, Olivia Dunne and Naomi Campbell
Cindy Kimberly, Olivia Dunne and Naomi Campbell / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images and Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Between Michael Rubin’s White Party, tropical vacations for the long weekend, red carpet-ready ESPY’s glam, pre-game and courtside street style and the start of Q3 which means major career moves, our Instagram feeds just couldn’t catch a break this week.

But, alas, we have no complaints at all, we’re more than happy to double tap and pull fashion inspo from time to time. Whether it’s a new magazine cover, athletic endeavors, business ventures or new modeling gigs, we absolutely love keeping up with all the incredible things current and former SI Swimsuit models have been up to.

It was a busy and exciting seven days, and brand stars were all across the world this week. Below are some of our favorites. Enjoy!

Xandra Pohl

The 2024 rookie and Miami-based DJ just released her first single, “body say” and we’ve had it on repeat since it dropped last night. Congrats, Xandra!

DiDi Richards

The WNBA player shared her girly, scholarly take on the polarizing jorts trend, and we have to admit, she makes them look super cool.

Olivia Dunne

The NCAA women’s gymnastics champion announced her return for a fifth year with the LSU Tigers.

Georgina Burke

The two-time brand star caught some rays in a classy black bikini, and showed off her Australian beauty and glow.

Cindy Kimberly

The Instagram model and 2022 SI Swimsuit alum turned the heat up when she starred on the cover of Playboy’s latest issue.

Genie Bouchard

The former tennis pro sparkled in a little black dress at the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards last night. She even posed with “the Queen herself,” Serena Williams for an adorable SI Swimsuit model crossover.

Naomi Campbell

The SI Swimsuit icon power posed for the cover of Madame Figaro Paris magazine, in a stylish, edgy leather set.

