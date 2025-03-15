6 Absolutely Stunning Photos From Haley Kalil’s SI Swimsuit Shoot in Florida We’ll Never Get Over
Haley Kalil made SI Swimsuit history in 2018 when co-winning the first-ever open casting call. Alongside co-winner Camille Kostek, the Minnesota native earned a spot in the magazine through the inaugural Swim Search and has now posed for the brand a total of four times. The former pageant star, who won Miss Minnesota USA 2014, is best known for her modeling gigs and social media fame, finding a huge following on TikTok and Instagram.
With a whopping 12.8 million follower count on TikTok and an additional 7 million on Instagram, the 32-year-old can frequently be seen participating in social media trends, collaborating with fellow TikTok stars and attending glamorous events. Through her funny, relatable content, she’s become a total internet sensation. Having studied biomedical sciences and psychology in college, Kalil is also passionate about science and founded The Nerd Herd, a brand empowering women pursuing STEM careers.
Throughout her SI Swimsuit journey, Kalil has traveled to Belize in 2018 with Yu Tsai, Kenya in 2019 with Tsai again, Scrub Island, BVI with Josie Clough in 2020 and Hollywood, Fla. with James Macari in 2021. Though it’s not uncommon for us to reminisce on her four photo shoots, today, we’re particularly drawn to her most recent one. Rocking neon colors and cool cut-out styles, she was completely breathtaking on the shores of Florida.
But don’t just take our word for it. Here are six of our favorite pics from Kalil’s 2021 feature.
Kalil’s beginnings with SI Swimsuit are nothing short of inspirational. “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has truly, I mean truly, changed my life,” she previously shared. “I went from being somebody that had no modeling experience, I had never had a modeling agency, I was turned down by every modeling agency I ever contacted ... And so Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has truly opened up so many doors for me. It’s all about embracing beauty in every different shape, size, color, and it’s that diversity that makes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit so beautiful.”
In addition to her growing social media fame, some of Kalil’s latest public outings include the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party earlier this month, where she wore a gorgeous bedazzled plunging emerald green gown, and at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February, where she stunned in a unique one-shouldered bedazzled silver dress.
Wherever she goes, Kalil makes an impression—including her SI Swimsuit shoots.
Submissions for the 2025 Swim Search are still ongoing until March 31, 2025. Apply here.