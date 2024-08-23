Achieng Agutu Gives Powerful Speech on Pursuing Dreams at Latest Sip N Slay Event
Last week, EveryStylishGirl—Nana Agyemang’s company dedicated to providing Black and Brown professionals with journalism and media job opportunities—hosted their latest Sip N’ Slay event in New York City.
According to the company’s website, the latest iteration of their in-person gatherings, titled “Pivoting Into Your Passion,” was dedicated to helping creatives “turn their side hustle or business into a successful career in the competitive entrepreneurial, beauty, and fashion industries.” Sitting on the panel of the “From Passion to Profit: Turning Content Creation into a Business” talk was our very own SI Swimsuit rookie Achieng Agutu.
As a content creator with a passion for inspiring others to follow their dreams, the self-described “Confidence Queen” was a great addition to the lineup. And she lived up to any and all expectations. In a clip that she shared from the event, Agutu was in the midst of a powerful speech on the importance of pursuing your passions.
“You can’t be afraid when it comes to you—you can’t. Because, what are you waiting for?” she asked the audience. “You deserve to live the life you want. You deserve to be in the spaces and in the rooms and in the areas you want to be. You can’t be afraid. You can’t afford that.”
As always, she ended the message with a powerful directive: “Whatever you need to do today and tomorrow to get where you want to be—you just have to do it.”