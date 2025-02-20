Creative Genius Alert: This Activewear Brand Just Tapped a Viral Creator to be the Face of Its New Campaign
Sometimes, the best marketing moments aren’t planned—they’re created organically. That’s exactly what happened with 437, the activewear brand that took a social media sensation and turned it into a full-fledged collaborative campaign. When content creator Manana Arakelyan’s video featuring 437’s pieces went viral, the brand saw an unexpected moment unfold—and seized the opportunity to turn it into something bigger.
Now, Arakelyan is officially the face of 437’s latest collection, proving that influencer-driven marketing isn’t just a trend—it’s the future.
How did it begin?
It all started when Arakelyan’s boyfriend, Juan Rosales, filmed her in a stunning deep muted green flared pants and V-neck crop top set from 437—sold out at the time—and urged the brand to “send her every color.” Fans latched onto the idea, and the demand for a restock became impossible to ignore. Recognizing the organic enthusiasm, 437 founders Hyla Nayeri and Adrien Bettio knew they had to capitalize on it.
Instead of just bringing back the sold-out pieces, they took it a step further—collaborating directly with Arakelyan to launch an 11-piece capsule collection featuring the original “Forest” shade, a sleek “Black” set and, of course, the newly-introduced “Galaxy” gray hue. The campaign was captured by Amani Yasmin in Toronto.
“Organic social media moments like Manana’s viral video prove that authenticity drives culture,” Nayeri and Bettio tell SI Swimsuit. “Consumers today don’t just want to buy into a brand—they want to see themselves reflected in it. Seeing real women style 437 in their own way is far more powerful than any traditional campaign.”
By tapping into their engaged community rather than relying solely on polished marketing strategies, 437 reinforced their brand identity: stylish, elevated and shaped by the people who wear it.
The power of listening to your audience
One of the biggest takeaways from this collaboration is how consumer demand can shape a brand’s strategy. When Arakelyan’s video took off, fans flooded the comments begging for more—and 437 listened.
“It’s the most rewarding part of what we do,” the founders explain. “When a style goes viral, it’s more than just a moment—it’s a signal. It tells us what our community resonates with, and we take that seriously. The demand for this restock was loud, so we knew we had to bring it back in a way that felt fresh and intentional.”
Rather than simply reacting to trends, 437 remains focused on balancing customer enthusiasm with its creative vision—whether that means “refining the fit, introducing new textures, or adding unexpected details.” The brand is also committed to sustainability, with all pieces in this collection ethically produced using its signature 437 Cloud™ moisture-wicking fabric.
“Staying true to our vision means creating with intention, quality and a deep understanding of what makes women feel confident—and that’s exactly what this collection is about,” Nayeri and Bettio share. “We never chase virality for the sake of it. Instead, we use it as insight to craft pieces that are both culturally relevant and timeless.”
For Arakelyan, the full-circle moment of working with 437 has been surreal. “The coolest part of collaborating with 437 is simply the fact that I’ve been a fan of the brand since I first wore their pieces in 2023,” she tells SI Swimsuit. “I’ve followed 437 for years, and it feels like the perfect match. They say the best collaborations are those that feel natural, and this is exactly that!”
Launching today, Feb. 20, and priced between $65-$85, the 437 x Manana collection is poised to sell out fast. This collaboration is proof that in today’s digital age, the best marketing doesn’t always come from a boardroom—it comes from paying attention to the people who genuinely love your brand.
Shop some pieces from the drop below, check out the full 437 x Manana collection here and browse the website at shop437.com.
