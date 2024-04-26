Alex Morgan Showed Her Skill During Her SI Swim Photo Shoot in St. Lucia
It’s been five years since professional soccer player Alex Morgan last posed for the annual SI Swimsuit Issue. A lot has changed in that time: Morgan gave birth to her first child, played in two different FIFA World Cups, competed in one Olympic Games and filled the roster of three different professional teams (the Orlando Pride, Tottenham Hotspur and, now, the San Diego Wave).
But a lot has stayed the same, too. The 34-year-old still has her spot on the U.S. Women’s National Team, and she is still the same impressive force on the pitch that she was five years ago. On the set of her 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot, we got a taste of her skills on the beaches of St. Lucia.
In addition to posing for powerful photos along the tropical coastline, Morgan took the chance to display some of her abilities with a soccer ball at her feet. The resulting series of photos include some posed and some candid, depicting the athlete mid-stride as she dribbled a gold soccer ball down the sand.
Along with her USWNT teammates, the California native was about to head to France for the 2019 FIFA World Cup, and she looked ready. It was her third World Cup appearance, having earned a spot on the roster of every team since the 2011 tournament. She was poised, and the pictures captured by photographer Ben Watts are a testament to that.
Below are a few of her most powerful from the trip.