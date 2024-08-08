Alex Morgan Was a Beachside Mermaid in Dreamy Blue Swimwear on Guana Island
Professional soccer player Alex Morgan is a force of nature on the field and in front of the camera. The San Diego Wave FC striker has posed for SI Swimsuit on three separate occasions, and truly blew the brand away each time.
She made her debut in 2012, the same year she won gold with Team USA at the London Olympics, starring in a bold and unique bodypaint feature with photographer Kayt Jones and talented artist Joanne Gair. Two years later, the 35-year-old returned to the fold, traveling to Guana Island in the British Virgin Islands.
“It was just such a fun experience,” the University of California, Berkeley alumna said of her sophomore appearance in the magazine. “The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team is such a family, and because everyone has worked together for so long, they’re all on the same page.”
Five years later, Morgan made headlines for several reasons: she led the US Women‘s national team to a second consecutive FIFA World Cup Championship and participated in a class action lawsuit demanding equal pay for men and women’s soccer teams. She also starred in the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue, and served the most fun, summery vibes in a series of sunny yellow bikinis on the shores of St. Lucia.
Today, the mom of one, who shares daughter Charlie with her college sweetheart and husband Servando Carrasco, is the cofounder of media and commerce company TOGETHXR, which focuses on highlighting female athletes. While still dominating on the field, the Alex Morgan Foundation creator is also constantly using her platform for good, creating waves toward equality and equity in sports.
Below are eight mesmerizing photos from Morgan’s 2014 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Guana Island.