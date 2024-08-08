Alexa Massari Shares Stunning SI Swimsuit Throwback in Belize
University of Houston student Alexa Massari was part of a trio of Big 12 athletes featured in this year’s 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue. The swimmer and diver, who is studying integrated communications and marketing, traveled to Belize with photographer Derek Kettela for her big debut.
And a few months after the 2024 magazine was released in May, it appears that Massari is reminiscing about her time on location with the SI Swimsuit team. She took to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 7 to share a gorgeous snapshot from her feature. In it, Massari posed against an idyllic backdrop of sunshine and waves as she flaunted her fit figure in a black two-piece by Ola Vida.
“Obsessedddd,” fellow Big 12 athlete, University of Cincinnati basketball player and SI Swimsuit model Jillian Hayes commented.
“Stunning!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” on-set makeup artist Jodie Boland wrote.
“OMG WOW UR PERFECT,” a friend gushed.
“BEAUTIFUL ALEXA!! ❤️❤️,” another follower added.
“warning pls😍😍😍😍,” someone else noted.
While the brand feature was her first photo shoot ever, Massari quickly found her footing on set.
“Coming into the shoot, I was really nervous, but [SI Swimsuit editor in chief] MJ [Day] and Derek [Kettela] relaxed me and told me it's just like another correction from a coach. So that was [comforting] to me and they did absolutely amazing and I’m so excited,” Massari told us of her debut. “I was nervous, but everything just kind of came together.”
Check out Massari’s complete 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery from the Central American country here.