Meet the Big 12 Athletes Featured in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue
Last year, LSU’s Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese were the first college athletes to be featured in the annual SI Swimsuit Issue. The gymnast and basketball player, respectively, opened the door for this year’s trio of Big 12 athletes who grace the magazine: Jas Williams, Jillian Hayes and Alexa Massari.
Williams, a softball player at the University of Central Florida; Hayes, a basketball player at the University of Cincinnati; and Massari, a member of the diving team at the University of Houston, all traveled to Belize, where they worked with photographer Derek Kettela, for their 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue appearances. Below, get to know Williams, Hayes and Massari.
Jas Williams
Now a redshirt senior shortstop at UCF, Williams committed to the University of Oregon on a softball scholarship when she was just 14 years old. During her freshman season, she was named first team All-Pac-12, starting 23 games. As a sophomore she played in all of the Ducks’ 24 games.
After taking her junior year off from competition to give birth to her son, Zee, in 2020, Williams returned to the field for her senior year before transferring to UCF for the ’23 season. Last summer, the California native graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies, and this spring, she earned her degree in sociology.
“When this opportunity came about, I could not jump faster,” Williams says of posing for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue. “I was like, I want to do this so bad.”
In sharing her story, she wishes to empower other mothers and athletes in particular to reach for the stars.
“Showing women that you can do whatever you set your mind to and [that] there are still opportunities for you [is my goal],” Williams says. “Just because you have a kid now, you get to do everything with your kid by your side, which is so fun because you get to create the experience with them, as well. My son is here [on set], so he gets to be a part of everything that mommy does, and he’s having the time of his life. I’m having the time of my life … I could not be more grateful that I was chosen to do this and I’m loving every second of it.”
Jillian Hayes
A senior forward at the University of Cincinnati, Hayes started playing basketball in the third grade and hasn’t stopped since. She finished her career at Loveland High School as the program’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder and was named Eastern Cincinnati Conference Co-Player of the Year as a senior. At the collegiate level, Hayes started all 32 games during the 2023-24 season and averaged 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Hayes has dreams of being a sports broadcaster and currently cohosts the Half an Athlete podcast alongside friend and fellow athlete Aubrie Rasheed, who plays soccer for Oregon State University.
“Being here shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit honestly is indescribable,” Hayes says. “As collegiate athletes, we work so hard day in and day- ut on our bodies and on our crafts, trying to be the best versions of athletes that we can be. And so working with such an empowering organization, it’s literally like, I don't have the words to describe it. It's an unbelievable experience.”
Alexa Massari
Massari is a junior on the swimming and diving team at the University of Houston. She started diving at the age of 14, and a few years later, was given the opportunity to be a walk-on at UH. After sitting out as a redshirt during her freshman season, she made her collegiate debut in 2022 and was ultimately voted Most Improved Diver by her teammates.
Massari is studying integrated communications with a minor in marketing, and hopes to break into the broadcasting, brand marketing or public relations sphere after graduation. While the SI Swimsuit feature was her first photo shoot ever, Massari says that her nerves were quickly calmed thanks to the team on site.
“Coming into the shoot, I was really nervous, but MJ [Day] and Derek [Kettela] relaxed me and told me it's just like another correction from a coach. So that was [comforting] to me and they did absolutely amazing and I’m so excited,” Massari says. “I was nervous, but everything just kind of came together.”