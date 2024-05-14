Alexa Massari: 2024 Belize

As a child growing up in Huntington Beach, Calif., Massari cultivated a talent for diving. In 2021, she took her skills to the University of Houston, where she joined the swim and dive team. Now a junior, she continues to pursue her sport in the pool and Integrated Communications and Marketing in the classroom. Professionally, she is interested in broadcasting or public relations. Massari makes her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the 60th anniversary issue.
Placencia, a narrow peninsula off the southeastern Coast of Belize, features stunning beaches and beautiful views of the Caribbean Sea. Steeped in Belizean culture and rich history, the laid-back location—offering opportunities for both relaxation and adventure—served as the perfect destination for the 2024 SI Swimsuit team.
We wanted the styling for the Big 12 Athletes to exude power and strength while also channeling femininity. The styling direction focused on black, dark hues of blue and some silver. We strayed away from accessories for this story as we wanted the focus to be solely on the women, with no distractions.
Hair: Adam Maclay for BA Reps using René Furterer & GHD Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, Hourglass Cosmetics, Dior Beauty, and West Barn Co. Photographer: Derek Kettela
Jas Williams, Jillian Hayes and Alexa Massari were photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Jas’s swimsuit by SAGESWIM. Jillian’s swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Alexa’s swimsuit by Bad N Bare. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Alexa Massari was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by BECCA by Rebecca Virtue. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Alexa Massari was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by INDAH. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
