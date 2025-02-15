Alix Earle Perfects Ab-Flaunting Activewear With Full-Body Workout Routine Video
Alix Earle has perfected the balance of stylish activewear and an effective solo workout routine. The 24-year-old content creator showed off her sculpted physique in a sleek CSB activewear set while taking fans through her go-to full-body workout.
“I’m on the go a lot so it’s really important that I take care of my body,” the SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the cover of the brand’s inaugural digital issue last June, explained.
In-studio pilates classes have long been a favorite for Earle, but with her constantly traveling, hopping between hotels and managing a glamorous, jet-setting lifestyle, she also needs a reliable and efficient workout that she can do anytime, anywhere.
Her toned abs and long, lean legs were on full display in the high-waisted, seamless leggings ($75) paired with a plunging halter neck sports bra ($55) and a contrasting square-neck ultra-cropped long-sleeve ($60) on top. She tied the look together with stunning sporty XT Whisper ($140) sneakers from viral footwear brand Salomon.
The New Jersey native kicked off her session with the viral 12-3-30 treadmill method—walking at a 12% incline, 3 mph speed, for 30 minutes—before moving on to strength training. In the free-weight section, she grabbed 7.5-lb dumbbells for an upper-body circuit which she did three times.
- Bicep curls (12 reps)
- Overhead press (12 reps)
- Wide rows (12 reps, leaning forward)
The FRAME ambassador then transitioned to glute work. Using a 15-lb dumbbell positioned just below her pelvis, she performed hip thrusts (three sets of 12). Then, at the cable machine, she set the weight to 15 lbs, attached it to her ankle and tackled:
- Side leg kicks (12 reps per leg, three times)
- Kickbacks (12 reps per leg, three times)
For the lower body, the Miami resident grabbed a 12-lb kettlebell for squats (12 reps, three sets) before finishing with a 30-second squat pulse while holding the weight.
To complete the workout, Earle hit the mat for core work, performing three rounds of:
- Toe taps (12 reps)
- Russian twists (12 reps)
- Sit-ups (12 reps)
- Heel touches (12 reps)
“At the end of this, I was dead but felt so good,” the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host admitted while finishing her tutorial.
Earle captioned her workout post with a disclaimer: “Workout gurus don’t come for me, this is just what I do 🏃🤸🏼♀️.”
“Thank you for my new life plan,” Nikki Glasser commented.
“obsessed!!!” Rachel Dillon added.
“Lifting weights is hot ladies,” Shelby Hicks wrote.