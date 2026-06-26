Alix Earle Has the Time of Her Life in Benson Boone’s Romantic New Music Video

Alix Earle just added another accolade to her already stacked résumé: music video leading lady!

ICYMI, on Thursday, June 25, recording artist Benson Boone dropped a new music video for his single, “The Time of My Life,” which featured the three-time SI Swimsuit model as his costar and love interest. Earle and Boone had also been teasing the release all month long across social media, sharing snippets of the track and behind-the-scenes peeks at the making of the epic clips to the delight of their respective fan bases.

Alix Earle slays dragons (and fashion) in new music video

In the nearly five-minute-long music video, the two played themselves as costars in a musical stage performance. During a backstage segment, Earle cryptically asked Boone, “Will she be here?” before the clip cut to a “Reserved” sign placed on a seat in the audience outside.

The play (and song) began in earnest with the two acting out a classic Cinderella-style meet-cute at a marketplace before a full-blown love story unfolded. The duo made their way through impressive settings, rowing around imaginary waters and fighting inflatable dragons—all the while, Boone’s mystery date never arrived. Things then took a steamy turn at the end, when Boone shared a kiss with Earle during a wedding sequence as the audience applauded.

Overall, the high-energy video provided plenty of fun visuals and showcased the chemistry between the two, with Earle’s eclectic wardrobe easily one of our favorite parts. The content creator sported everything from a cottagecore-style linen dress to a gorgeous wedding gown to a daring two-piece set reminiscent of Britney Spears’s ensemble in her iconic “I’m a Slave 4 U” video—a moment Earle and Boone even referenced later on Instagram. You can watch the full music video on YouTube here.

Fans are also having the time of their lives

Following the video’s release on YouTube, fans of the recording artist quickly flooded the comment section to share their love of Boone’s new tune, as well as his decision to cast Earle as his leading lady.

“This is not a music video, is a short movie!” One commenter praised, “Loved it!!”

“Alix and Benson, you guys killed this,” a fan cheered, while another quipped, “I was NOT expecting them to actually kiss at the end 😂”

And Earle’s starring turn in Boone’s latest project marks just one of many exciting moments for the content creator so far this year. Following an impressive runner-up performance on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, she launched her first-ever skincare line, Reale Actives, in March.

She also announced she and her family would be at the center of a new Netflix reality series, titled Earle Meets World. And, of course, she was one of four cover stars featured on the front page of SI Swimsuit 2026 alongside Hilary Duff, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English. You can check out her full 2026 gallery here.

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