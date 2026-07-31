Alix Earle and Olandria Shine at 2026 TIME100 Creators Gala in New York City

Earlier this month, the 2026 TIME100 Creators List was revealed, and among the impressive individuals who made the roster are two of SI Swimsuit’s very own. While Alix Earle received recognition within the “Titans” category, Olandria was labeled a “Phenom” by TIME.

And in order to celebrate everyone who made the list, the publication held a gala in New York City on Thursday, July 30, drawing out A-listers and honorees alike, including both Earle and Olandria. Below, check out what each model wore for last night’s red carpet celebration.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Earle took sheer dressing to new heights last night, showcasing a dazzling black lace dress underneath a cream-colored blazer with black trim. The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, who was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana, accessorized her Valentino ensemble with a pair of black T-strap pumps adorned with studs, while Earle wore her long, blonde locks in a sleek blowout.

In addition to being named to the inaugural TIME100 Creators List, Earle received the honor of landing on the cover of the publication’s print issue celebrating the list. Back when it was unveiled on July 14, Earle took to Instagram to express her gratitude.

“Being named one of TIME’s Most Influential Creators is such an honor and truly a pinch-me moment,” the 25-year-old New Jersey native wrote. “I’ve had a passion for creating content and storytelling since I was young, but I never could’ve imagined this would be my reality one day. Getting to connect with so many of you every day has brought me more joy than I could have ever imagined. What started as a passion has grown into a career, allowed me to become a founder, and most importantly, created a community where we’ve been able to celebrate the highs, navigate the lows, and grow together. Don’t let rejection or the fear of being judged stop you from going for your dreams. Thank you for believing in me, growing with me, and making moments like this possible. I love you all so much. 🤍🫶🏼.”

Olandria

Olandria | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie, who was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla., once again worked with stylist duo The Reismans on her look for last night’s gala. Her fierce ensemble for the occasion consisted of a daring peplum blazer top with an open chest cut-out, which was paired with a matching mini skirt. Her Mugler outfit was paired with black pointed-toe pumps and, as always, a flawless face card.

“ ... Carthen was the breakout star of the [Love Island USA] franchise, immediately becoming a fan favorite not just for her style, sparkle, and storyline, but also because of how open and vulnerable she was about representing dark-skinned Black women on reality TV,” writer Kara Nesvig stated of Olandria in her TIME feature, also calling out the 28-year-old Alabama native’s multihyphenate status as a model, creator and lifestyle influencer.

Find the full 2026 TIME100 Creators List here.

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