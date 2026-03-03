Kamie Crawford’s Photos From the NAACP Image Awards Have SI Swimsuit Models Cheering

The internet is swooning over Kamie Crawford and her fiancé, whose name remains a mystery, after the three-time SI Swimsuit model posted a number of frames with her beau on Instagram over the weekend.

Crawford, who appeared in the fold every year from 2022 to 2024, debuted the 17-image carousel—which she captioned, “I’d say we clean up pretty swell 🥂”—following her latest award show appearance at the NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 28.

You can check out Crawford’s post on Instagram here.

Kamie Crawford | Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images/ NAACP

On location, the model and TV personality donned a two-toned gown featuring a square-neck silhouette, metallic beading across its bodice and a large bow that wrapped around Crawford’s waist. She finished her look with open-toed shoes, a solid-colored headband, drop earrings and a stack of skinny bangles to complement her handful of rings. Crawford’s beau matched her evening ensemble with a classic black and white tuxedo and a singular gold bracelet.

“😍😍😍😍,” SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader penned on her fellow model’s post.

“Yall look so great together!!!🥺🖤🙏🏽,” SI Swimsuit model Ebonee Davis declared.

Another SI Swimsuit model, Katie Austin emphatically exclaimed, “WOWWWW🔥”.

SI Swimsuit 2025 cover girl, Lauren Chan, added a few emojis of her own, “🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️.”

We’re hoping we see even more snaps of the adorable duo in 2026. Crawford, who announced her engagement on the same app in late September, recently disclosed that she is in the middle of wedding planning, telling PEOPLE in November that she was originally “thinking about Fall 2026” as the time to exchange “I dos.”

However, in a more recent update from mid-February, Crawford revealed on the Tamron Hall Show that she pivoted from her original date in October at the direction of her astrologer.

“Venus is in retrograde throughout the whole, entire month of October,” Crawford told the show host. She later delved into the conversation with her astrologer that prompted her move the date, “[My astrologer] told me, ‘I know how you are. If you’re okay with expecting the unexpected, have your wedding on this date. If not, I suggest you ask the venue about a different date,’ so I hit up the venue.”

And while the new date the couple is moving forward with is “two months earlier” than originally anticipated, Crawford disclosed later in the conversation that it is “a really beautiful date for us,” adding, “I’m very, very happy with my decision.”

