Fans Can’t Get Enough of Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios’s Sideline Reunion
Preseason NFL games have officially commenced, and that means we’ll be seeing some SI Swimsuit models on the sidelines. On Saturday, one of those faces was Alix Earle, as she shared some snaps from her long-time beau Braxton Berrios’s second preseason matchup with the Houston Texans.
In a nine-slide Instagram carousel, Earle—who made her debut with the magazine as its first-ever digital cover model in Sept. 2024—posted a handful of frames from the Aug. 16 matchup, when the Texans hosted the Carolina Panthers. The Texas finished the game with a 20-3 win, but its wide receiver left NRG Stadium with more wins than one.
The couple—who first went public together on the ESPYS red carpet in July of 2023—have put distance to the test since Berrios signed a one-year deal with the Texans in March. Earle’s appearance at the matchup looks to be her first of many in his new home.
“Worth the wait,” Earle captioned her post, while Berrios sweetly responded, “Always is,” coupled with a red heart.
Fans of the duo swooned over their game-day reunion, as the duo embraced in the post’s cover slide and were lovingly captured with a candid conversation in the slide after.
“this will be my royal wedding one day,” a fan commented.
“Obsessed with yall 😭😭😭,” another user penned.
“The way he looks at you!! 🥹,” a fan gushed.
“I love the way you two love each other,” another commenter agreed.
Earle, herself, couldn’t contain her game day excitement and beamed with pride in a TikTok video while getting first for Berrios’s first home matchup with his new squad.
“He’s had a really tough year with his ACL injury, so I think, like, coming back from that and [...] the mental [part] of it all is really, really hard, and he’s been working so, so hard, nonstop,” Earle explained. In October of 2024, Berrios tore his ACL in the Dolphins’ matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, leaving him sidelined for the remainder of the season.
“He has done, like, everything to recover as quick as possible, and I’m just so proud of him,” the model continued. And while she is eager to watch him return to the field, she also admitted that there’s also a bit of nerves. “It’s like, scary watching them go back out there,” Earle revealed, adding that “anything can happen at any second.”
Regardless, if the 24-year-old’s caption is any proof, she’ll be gearing up for an NFL season in Houston that will be very much “worth the wait.”