Alix Earle Shares Hopeful Update on Boyfriend, NFL Player Braxton Berrios’s Torn ACL Injury
Alix Earle is constantly proving that she’s the best girlfriend and boyfriend Braxton Berrios’s biggest fan. The content creator, who is best known for her chatty and chaotic get ready with me videos on TikTok, and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver have been dating since last year. On Oct. 20, the NFL player tore his ACL during a game against the Indianapolis Colts, and the following day he took to Instagram to share that he was placed on the team’s injured reserve list, and would be out for the rest of the season. The SI Swimsuit cover girl, who graced the front of the inaugural digital issue in June also shared the sweetest message of support that day.
In a new interview with E! News at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet on Oct. 28, she gave an update on the 29-year-old’s journey to recovery, feeling hopeful that he'll get through this.
“He’s always just such a positive reinforcement for me so it’s been really great to be able to be there for him for something. Obviously, he’s so devastated and it’s really hard. I know how hard he works at everything,” Earle said. “I have no doubt that he will get through this and come out on the other side.”
The 23-year-old, who celebrates her next birthday in December, often attends Berrios’s home games to watch him play and cheer him on. On Oct. 20, however, she was on a flight from Miami to New York, where she planned to stay for a while to attend various fashion events and work commitments. She shared a super candid vlog of her travels and the moment she found out Berrios was injured after landing.
Earle stayed in Manhattan for just a few hours, joining close friend and fellow social media personality Jake Shane on stage for his “Therapuss” tour stop at the Palladium Times Square, before jet-setting right back to Florida to be there for her boyfriend.
“I turned on the last quarter of the game, and this was probably one of the scariest things to ever happen because I just heard that Braxton got hurt,” Earle explained in a voiceover of the TikTok, showing herself teary-eyed. “I wasn’t supposed to go back to Miami for three weeks but I canceled all my plans and booked a flight back [that night.] I landed at 4 a.m. and then woke up at 7 a.m. to take Braxton to his MRI. I’m just happy and grateful that I’m able to be back with him.”