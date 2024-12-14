Alix Earle Redefined SI Swimsuit in 2024 With Her Inaugural Digital Cover—Here Are Our Favorite Photos
Internet sensation Alix Earle is one of the most recognizable names on social media, with a combined 10.8 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. The 23-year-old, who celebrates a birthday on Monday, gained traction online from her “get ready with me” videos and relatability. Originally from New Jersey, Earle relocated to Miami, Fla. when attending the University of Miami, and we now follow her everyday updates from her luxurious lifestyle. Through her social pages and her podcast Hot Mess With Alix Earle, fans feel like she’s one of their friends—which is one of the many reasons she’s so successful.
Knowing how accomplished and inspirational Earle is, it was a no-brainer for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to feature her on our pages—but with a spin. Earle became our first-ever digital cover star, creating a major splash for the magazine as her history-making feature changed the trajectory of the brand. The digital cover, which launched in June 2024, created an incredible buzz we’re still not over. So as we look back at what an amazing year it’s been—which also happens to be SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary—we’d be remiss if we didn’t reflect on Earle’s debut.
Here are five of our favorite photos from Earle’s digital cover. Photographed in Florida by Yu Tsai, the gorgeous photo shoot included two locations; one on the beach and another indoors to channel an “after-party” feel. The results were, of course, flawless. Don’t believe us? Scroll to take a look.
“It is such an honor to launch the digital cover for SI Swimsuit,” Earle said while on set for her photo shoot. “I actually cannot believe I’m here. I still feel like I’m dreaming right now; this does not feel real. This is such a ‘pinch me’ moment and I’m so honored to work with such an amazing brand and represent their first digital cover!”
To make her photo shoot even more special, Earle made the decision to not retouch her images for her SI Swimsuit spread, feeling like she needed to be “authentically” herself. “When we did this photo shoot, I was talking a lot in the interviews about like what my brand is and I kept coming back to being like, it’s just being authentically yourself and being transparent,” she told fans on TikTok. “Like I’m always very transparent with you guys.”
“I think as women, we do that so much, where we just criticize ourselves and I think when telling the story of my brand and communicating that to my audience and a new audience, this was just something that was an important decision for me and I’m really happy we went through with it,” she added.
A few months later, Earle reflected on the experience on her podcast while chatting with guest Tara Yummy, calling it a “dream come true.” It was certainly a moment we’ll always remember and serves as one of our biggest highlights of 2024.