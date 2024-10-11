Alix Earle Candidly Shares Her Experience With Imposter Syndrome
Miami “it girl” Alix Earle recently opened up about her struggles with imposter syndrome on her podcast, Hot Mess with Alix Earle, in a conversation with fellow content creator Tara Yummy. Earle, who made history in June as SI Swimsuit’s first digital cover star, has been navigating her success and growing fan base with a mix of excitement and self-doubt.
Earle’s rise to fame has been nothing short of meteoric. From attending star-studded events like Michael Rubin’s White Party and Heidi Klum’s Halloween bash to becoming the face of FRAME Denim and sitting front row at major runway shows for New York and Paris Fashion week, the 23-year-old has crossed the line from content creator to A-list celebrity.
During the episode, titled “Fast Fame & Friendships (ft. Tara Yummy),“ Earle admitted to feeling out of place at times, especially when surrounded by celebrities. “Imposter syndrome is weird, I feel that way all the time,” she told the 24-year-old musician. “Especially recently, I don’t know what’s going on with me. I’m like, ‘Why am I here?’ Especially when in a room with famous people, I’m like, ‘What am I doing here?’”
Earle, who has racked up a following of 10.8 million followers and counting across Instagram and TikTok, also acknowledged the pressure that comes with being thrust into the spotlight. “With the internet too, it just kind of like, overnight, can blast you off,” the New Jersey native said, reflecting on how quickly her life has changed within the past few years. While a student at the University of Miami, Earle famously skyrocketed to fame through her consistent, relatable and chaotic “get ready with me” vlogs. Today, her videos include fashion, beauty and lifestyle tips, and she often opens up about her struggles with acne and experience with Accutane.
Yummy offered a fresh and grounding perspective during the conversation, pointing out that the feeling of imposter syndrome can stem from gratitude. “It’s a good thing to feel that way because you just feel gratefulness toward everything and everyone watching,” she explained.
She also praised Earle’s accomplishments, particularly her viral digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover. “That was the most impressive, beautiful thing I’d seen a woman creator do in a while. It was really cool to see,” Yummy gushed.
The model’s two-part SI Swimsuit photo shoot with Yu Tsai included a gorgeous beach feature as well as a stunning glamorous indoors after-party-inspired setup.