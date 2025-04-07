Alix Earle Embraces Makeup-Free Weekend, Opens Up About Acne Journey With Uplifting Message
Alix Earle has a super vulnerable moment on social media, opening up about her acne and how her worries about her skin issues were never really necessary after all.
Earle, who made her debut with SI Swimsuit in Miami in 2024, took to her Instagram to share multiple photos of her acne—not only as a brave act to break the stigma but also as a segue into sharing her personal story on her skincare journey.
“As someone who has always struggled with their skin since middle school, makeup has always been a safe space for me in terms of feeling secure and confident when leaving the house,” Earle wrote in her Instagram post. “After 3 days of being out fresh faced show my real skin … I realized no one cared or noticed. Because at the end of the day putting on makeup over blistering acne just to wash it off and irritate it isn’t for me.”
She concluded the courageous post by stating, “Real skin is beautiful ♥️ will keep u guys posted on what I’m using on my skin to clear it :).”
In addition to going bare-faced on the streets of New York City, Earle also engaged in other activities including late nights with friends, enjoying dinner in bed in front of a beautiful city skyline and enjoying SipMARGS drinks with fellow enjoyers of the margarita drink.
Perhaps her millions of fans will soon get to see a vlog of her time spent in the Big Apple. But, in the meantime, the social media personality gave her fans a fun video to watch from her time in Miami for the 2025 Ultra Music Festival.
In the Ultra vlog, Earle tried on various outfits to get ready for the festival. One look included a black open-chest corset with a matching black mini skirt and another consisted of a colorful patterned jumpsuit. She ultimately went with a black tee and black mini shorts for her first night out and a punk rock baby pink bralette and large baby pink platform boots for the first day of the festival.
Her fully blinged-out green look was yet another stunning look she wore for her Miami trip. Like the pink punk rock outfit, she shared this Britney Spears-inspired ensemble on social media.
She’s in the era where she doesn’t care what anyone thinks or feels about her. All she wants to do is let loose, be confident and have fun. Safe to say, she’s hitting all the marks!