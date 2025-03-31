Alix Earle’s Green Beaded Look for Ultra Is One of Her Most Daring—and Fun—Yet
Alix Earle was seriously thriving this past weekend at the Ultra Music Festival. The annual Miami, Fla. event, which spotlights some of the biggest names in the EDM genre, saw iconic DJs such as Alesso, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Zeds Dead and more take the stage. The 24-year-old content creator and two-time SI Swimsuit model attended in style alongside loved ones like her sister Ashtin, boyfriend Braxton Berrios and other friends.
Each of Earle’s looks for the three-day festival was fabulous, but we’re particularly struck by her Saturday outfit, which included a sexy, fun and unique green beaded halter-neck bra. The item, which she bought from designer Janine des Saints on Etsy, also included a blue beaded belt featuring a pretty butterfly in the center.
The daring bra top delivered the opportunity to reveal the perfect amount of underboob, though Earle had to add body gems underneath just for some extra coverage. She couldn’t take any chances of a wardrobe malfunction with the amount of dancing she’d be doing at the festival. That said, she didn’t sacrifice the alluring appeal and went with dressed-down bottoms—blue-gray oversized cargo pants—to not distract from the gorgeous top.
For extra accessories, Earle—who served as SI Swimsuit's inaugural digital cover star in 2024 and will appear in the upcoming 2025 magazine—added a gold sequined shawl ($32), also from Etsy, as a headscarf, black sunglasses, black boots from Dolls Kill and a small gold handbag.
“Honestly, this might be like my favorite outfit I’ve ever worn in my life,” Earle says in her video above. Of course, fans flocked to the comments section to share their love for the ‘fit, with one writing, “Rave Alix is my fav.”
“honey you ate,” wrote a second.
Others were quick to react to Berrios’s appearance in the clip, who comes into the room looking for his sunglasses but is quickly distracted by his girlfriend’s outfit and dancing.
“That man loves his life with you,” another wrote.
Earle’s Ultra Day 1 outfit consisted of an all-pink, Y2k vibe that undoubtedly had fellow festivalgoers turning their heads. Starting with a pink bra top with a belt buckle in front and a pleated pink latex mini skirt, she accessorized with matching long pink latex gloves and a pink spiked choker necklace. But the true star of the show was her pink platform shoes with the words “f—k” on one and “off” on the other. Shop the Current Mood Platform Boots ($199) from Dolls Kill.
Flaunting her long, lean legs, Earle enjoyed her super tall moment on Friday and, as a pleasant surprise to her, was able to dance around in the dramatic platforms, as evidenced in another post from the weekend showing her friend Sally on her shoulders during a set.
Fans have been living for Earle’s updates from the festival on Instagram and TikTok. As always, we can count on the New Jersey native to provide unfiltered looks at her everyday activities. And while we don’t expect this weekend adventure to be documented on her podcast, Hot Mess With Alix Earle, while it’s on pause, we can bet she’ll have a vlog up on her YouTube channel soon.