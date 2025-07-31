Alix Earle’s Latest Beach Bikini Video Is Peak Summertime Joy
Alix Earle is wishing for an endless summer... aren’t we all!
The 24-year-old SI Swimsuit model and content creator shared a video montage that captured pure beachside bliss, reminding fans why she’s become the face of spending the whole season by the water.
“beach days >>>>>>” she captioned the carousel shared with her 4.4 million Instagram followers, and added “wishing it was always summer” as the on-screen text. The clips showed Earle frolicking on the sand and wading into the low waves as they crashed against the shore. The content creator radiated happiness as she smiled brightly, flipped her hair and soaked in the salty air.
In one snippet, she sat in the shallows as the water washed over her, gazing off toward the horizon for a dreamy, cinematic moment. In another clip, she nailed a cartwheel right by the shore, showing off her playful side and flexibility.
The New Jersey native flaunted her sculpted abs, toned arms and long, lean legs in a barely-there beige bikini. The set featured a sleek halter-neck top and ultra-cheeky high-leg bottoms, perfectly highlighting her figure and sunkissed glow. She styled the swimwear with a bold silver-and-black statement necklace and trendy cat-eye wire-rim sunglasses, adding a touch of drama to the otherwise minimalist, neutral look.
Her long blonde locks were pulled back into a loose braid, with a few face-framing pieces left free to catch the breeze.
“I just wish I had your abs 😍,” Sarah Jung commented.
Body ody ody 🔥👏 Solara
Mood all summer 🙌 Tayon Robinson
“Girl you live in Miami! It IS always summer! 😍,” one fan chimed, reminding her Earle of her status as a Florida resident.
“When did our girl get a SIX PACK OMFG go off Alix,” another gushed.
Earle’s video is just the latest reminder of why she has captivated millions online. Beyond her status as TikTok’s ultimate “it girl,” she’s made major waves in the fashion and entertainment industries this year. After debuting as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s first-ever digital cover star in 2024, she returned to the fold this May for her official print debut in Jamaica, photographed by Yu Tsai.
In addition to her modeling success, Earle recently made her big-screen debut in Happy Gilmore 2 and starred in two Super Bowl commercials at the Big Game in February. She also continued to grow her Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast and expand her business portfolio as a partner and the face of the canned tequila seltzer brand, SipMARGS.