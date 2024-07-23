Aly Raisman Celebrates U.S. Gymnastics Team Reunion in Stunning Green Dress
We’re days out from the 2024 Paris Olympics, and thus, we have Olympians—past and present—on our minds. Among them is former professional gymnast Aly Raisman.
The six-time Olympic medalist has, since retiring from the sport in 2020, stayed very involved in her former sport. She still can be found on the sidelines of most of the major gymnastics competitions and, as of this season, even commentating for some of them. Likewise, she’s always quick to make known her appreciation for her former teammates and her current successors in the sport.
In the lead-up to the Paris games, she has done just that—taken to Instagram to share photos with the members of the U.S. gymnastics squad and wish them luck in their quest for team and individual gold medals. And, all the while, she’s still reflecting on her own years on the Olympic teams. In a recent Instagram post, Raisman shared a couple photos of herself posed between fellow former Olympic teammates Jordyn Wieber and Madison Kocian.
The 30-year-old wore a stunning bright green halter dress for the occasion and smiled widely between her two former teammates. “The best roomies,” she said of the pair in the caption. “@jordyn_wieber was 2012 & @madison_kocian 2016 🥹🥰 so many incredible memories I will forever cherish.”
Though she clearly still cherishes her former career, Raisman recently made it known that her ambition is to be remembered for more than just her gold medals. As an outspoken mental health and athlete safety advocate, we have no doubt her legacy will extend beyond the gym.