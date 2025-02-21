Andrew Garfield Sparks Romance Rumors With One of This Year’s First-Time Oscar Nominees
Since it was reported that Andrew Garfield was back on the market following his unfortunate breakup with Dr. Kate Tomas, fans were curious how soon he might step back into the dating pool. That’s why when he was spotted twice with a certain acclaimed actress, all eyes were on the actor.
As reported by Just Jared, Garfield was just seen hanging out with A Complete Unknown actress Monica Barbaro again. This time, the two were spotted in London, England together for a performance of Richard II, a play in the West End starring Jonathan Bailey. As evidenced in footage from the night, the pair sat side-by-side while watching.
Seen in the video reshared to a fan page on Instagram below, both actors kept a low profile with baseball caps on during the production, with Garfield rocking a casual blue hoodie with the words “COLLEGE” displayed across it and Barbaro opting for a red sweater and coat. Though there were no signs of PDA—that we could see—they chatted happily as they sat together.
Their London meet-up comes just a month after being spotted together in Los Angeles, Calif. There, they attended a party hosted by W Magazine, where they took photos with Eddie Redmayne and Lynn Hirschberg.
Despite these recent outings, there is no confirmation whether or not Garfield and Barbaro are actually heading towards a romance—though there’s understandably speculation brewing. As Just Jared pointed out, Barbaro was spotted spending time with actor Guy Burnet last fall. We’ll be keeping a close eye to see if there are any future developments.
Aside from dating rumors, Garfield is thriving in just about every other area of his life, especially in the acting department.
The two-time Academy Award nominee, who was born in California but raised in England, received critical acclaim for his performance in the 2024 film We Live in Time in which he starred alongside Florence Pugh. The drama, which is now streaming on Max, has a 79% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviews applauding Garfield’s performance. After the Hunt and The Magic Faraway Tree are two upcoming projects he has on the way.
Speaking of amazing performances, Barbaro was larger than life in A Complete Unknown alongside Timothée Chalamet. So much so that she secured a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 97th Academy Awards. In the Oscar-nominated film, she portrays Joan Baez, based on the real-life American singer who rose to fame around the same time as Bob Dylan and was a prominent figure in the folk music genre as well as in the world of social justice.
Countless reviews praise Barbaro’s portrayal. “The other performers in the picture also embody their roles perfectly. I hadn’t heard of Joan Baez before seeing this,” Film Inquiry reviewed. “And yet Monica Barbaro‘s performance makes me feel like I know her."
With the Oscars around the corner, it’s possible the prestigious event could serve as another place for Barbaro and Garfield to mingle. Only time will tell.