7 Spectacular Photos of Anitta in Florida

Last year singer Anitta won the American Music Award for Favorite Female Latin Artist and WSJ magazine’s Music Innovator Award. She also made history as the first Brazilian woman to win an MTV Video Music Award for her hit track, “Envolver.” This year, the 29-year-old was nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy Award.

Anitta was featured in the 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue and rocked the beaches of Hollywood, Fla., just as well as she rocks a global stage.

“It was very special,” she said of her photo shoot with James Macari. “I’m Brazilian, so I didn’t realize how big and important the magazine was. Then I started to understand how iconic it is. And I’m so happy to be a part of it. It’s very hard for you to feel confident in a bikini.”

Anitta explained that her trick to feeling fierce in a swimsuit was to not overthink and stop the voices in her head from getting the best of her.

“If I don’t think amazing things about myself, who is going to do it? So I just decided to be this person that makes compliments for myself,” she continued. “And that’s it. I don’t need other people to embrace my beauty or my personality. I will be the one who thinks it’s amazing. And that’s it. I think we need to be the first ones to love who we are.”

