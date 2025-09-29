Anna Hall Nails NFL Game-Day Fashion in White Tank With BF Darius Slayton’s Number
Track star turned fashion girlie Anna Hall knows how to dress for game day. The world champion heptathlete stepped out on Sept. 28 in support of her boyfriend, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, in a sleek, sporty look that gave total cool girlfriend energy.
View the post here.
Styling
Hall rocked a crisp white tank with bold red “18” lettering—repping 28-year-old Slayton’s jersey number—and paired it with Free People’s Atlas Parachute Jean ($178), a slouchy, mid-rise corduroy pant in a soft blue. The laid-back silhouette, oversized pockets and bungee-cinched hems gave her outfit that effortless, off-duty model vibe.
Her signature sculpted figure and golden tan were on full display as she posed for Instagram snaps from the day, which she spent with her sister, Julia St-Juste, and baby niece, Noella Marie. In one slide, the trio walked hand-in-hand across a lawn with on-screen text that read: “walking out of track season & into football season.”
Relatable and radiant, Hall styled her hair into a slicked-back topknot and layered on chunky jewelry. Her neck was stacked with sentimental pieces, including a studded cross, a diamond Olympic rings pendant and a playful “D” bubble letter charm. She finished the look with bold gold drop earrings, bracelets, rings, black boots and a light blue crossbody purse with a chain strap.
“❤️ supporting you @sl1msl8y !!! & ❤️ a sister gameday :)” the Colorado native captioned the carousel from Sunday’s game where the Giants defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 21-18.
The pair reportedly started dating late last year, and Hall has kept her relationship with Slayton mostly low-key, occasionally giving fans subtle glimpses via Instagram stories.
An epic year
The 24-year-old Olympic athlete is fresh off a golden summer. This month, she became the first American woman in 32 years to win gold in the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships while in Tokyo. She finished fifth at the 2024 Paris Olympics last year and was previously a silver and bronze world medalist in 2023 and 2022, respectively.
The Adidas ambassador also made her mark in the modeling world earlier this year, posing for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow young, trailblazing female athletes. She was photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla. for her debut with the franchise.
With that resumé, it’s no surprise Hall is one of the most celebrated track athletes of her generation—and she’s quickly becoming a certified style icon, too.