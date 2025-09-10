A World Champion and NFL WAG, Anna Hall Can Do it All—And We Have a BTS Look
Anna Hall admitted that when stepping onto set with the SI Swimsuit team for the very first time as part of the magazine’s 2025 issue, the Olympic athlete was a bit out of her element.
“The first day I came out and [the SI Swimsuit team was] like, ‘Have you done this before?’ And I was like, ‘Nope,’” the Denver native candidly told The Gist about a month after she made her debut with a feature from Boca Raton, Fla. Yet, she tapped into what she knows best. “I was like, ‘I can listen, I can take direction; coach me up.’ And then as the day went on, I started to come out of my shell,” she shared.
Go behind the scenes of Hall’s SI Swimsuit debut
While Hall mentioned that her debut endeavor with the brand was unfamiliar (she joined nine other elite athletes in the Sunshine State for her first photo shoot), her mind was eased with the help of our team.
“You have the editor in chief [MJ Day] over in the corner, and she was like, ‘Okay, now do this. We really want to see your muscles,’” the track and field star, who won a national championship in August, continued. “I feel like there’s not been many times in the beauty world, so to speak, that like people were cheering so loudly.”
The love continued to radiate from Hall’s massive fanbase when the athlete’s full gallery of images from the rookie campaign went live. Sharing a trio of snapshots on Instagram, Hall penned that the chance to shoot alongside the fellow athletes—which included her USA Track and Field teammate, Gabby Thomas—was a “dream come true.”
One user commented on the post, “Thank you for being such an example to women and girls!”; another declared a similar sentiment: “You are THAT girl ❤️❤️❤️.”
We know we’re biased here, but Hall really is that girl, and these behind the scenes photos prove our point. Plus, she will be staying plenty busy this fall.
Before we see Hall on the sidelines of MetLife Stadium cheering on her man, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, the second-highest scoring American heptathlete will look to add a third World Championship to her collection.
Entering the competition in Tokyo with two medals in her pocket—one silver and one bronze—from the biennial event, she’ll vie for the honor from Sept. 13-21. The event will stream live here.
In the meantime, check out more behind the scenes pics from her SI Swimsuit shoot below!