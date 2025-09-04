Meet the Wives and Girlfriends of the New York Giants (Including 2 SI Swimsuit Models)
The New York Giants’ regular season commences on Sunday, Sept. 7, when they face the Washington Commanders in an away matchup.
But before the Giants hit the road to play their fellow NFC East competitors, get to know the active roster’s wives and girlfriends, who you may see in the stands this season.
Ciara (Russell Wilson)
Ciara made her SI Swimsuit debut in Barbados as a front page feature on the magazine’s 2022 issue, roughly six years after she tied the knot with quarterback Russell Wilson.
In over two decades as an industry powerhouse, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter is still on her A-game and released her newest album, CiCi, in August. She and Wilson are also raising four children: Future Zahir, Sienna Princess, Win Harrison and Amora Princess.
Anna Hall (Darius Slayton)
Adidas track and field athlete turned SI Swimsuit model, Hall made her debut with the magazine for its 2025 issue in Boca Raton, as one of 10 athletes to pose in the Sunshine State.
Not only is Hall a three-time World Champion in the heptathlon event—she secured her latest medal in August—the Denver native is the second-highest scoring American to ever participate in the competition.
Alia Logoleo (Beaux Collins)
Logoleo—a former Clemson University softball player—has been linked to Collins, who spent three seasons at the same university, since 2021. The wide receiver signed with the Giants in May.
Alexis Davidson (D.J. Davidson)
The Davidsons rang in seven years of marriage in May and have been members of the Giants organization since D.J. was selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. They are both alumni of Arizona State University.
Christina Eluemunor (Jermaine Eluemunor)
Christina walked down the aisle to Jermaine in March of 2023. They announced that they were expecting their first child, named Arabella, in 2023, and shared in March that they were having a second daughter due in August.
Lauren Talbert (Cor’Dale Flott)
Talbert is soaking up her new fiancé status, after Flott—Giants cornerback—popped the question in late June. The model also shared that they are expecting their first child together in an Instagram post from July.
Brittany Gano (Graham Gano)
Brittany and Graham tied the knot in 2010 and celebrated 15 years of marriage in July. The athlete joined the Giants in 2020, and he shares three sons with his wife—Bryson, Ryder, and Kayden—and two daughters—Riley and Brynlee.
Haley Skelton (Art Green)
Skelton debuted her relationship with the Giants' cornerback via Instagram in 2022. In July, the couple revealed, in a joint post on the app, that she was pregnant with their first child, a daughter.
Amanda Etienne (Jevón Holland)
Etienne and Holland celebrated two years together in May, as the Giants safety shared an Instagram carousel of the duo’s adventures together. They’ll spend their first season in New York this year.
Meghan Kreiter (Casey Kreiter)
The Kreiters have been publicly linked via Instagram for over a decade, and share four children together: Landen, Breckyn, Quincy and Madynn, whose ages range from 8 to under a year old.
Donna Lawrence (Dexter Lawrence II)
The Lawrences made it official in June of last year, after the defensive lineman proposed to Donna in July 2023. Dexter has been a long-time member of the New York organization since he was drafted in 2019.
Gabrielle Manhertz (Chris Manhertz)
Gabrielle married this Giants tight end in June of 2020 and gave birth to their first child, Chris Jr. (CJ), roughly a year afterward in July of 2021. She serves on the board of directors for the ’Off the Field NFL Wives Association’—per her Instagram bio—and shares two more children with Chris, named Mason and Mylah.
Farah Nubin (Tyler Nubin)
Farrah, an attorney at law, said yes to this Giants safety in June of 2024, and they were married less than a year afterward. Tyler shared snapshots from the big day on Instagram.
Tyrielle Nuñez-Roches (Rakeem Nuñez-Roches)
Tyrielle married the Giants defensive lineman in March of 2018. They share two children—a daughter, Halo, and a younger son. Rakeem joined the New York team in 2023 after playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Krystal Robertson-Harris (Roy Robertson-Harris)
Krystal celebrated nine years of marriage to the Giants defensive tackle in May, writing, “Forever has always been and will always be the goal we reach for,” in an Instagram post for the occasion. They have two sons, Jalen (9) and Jax (5).
Victoria Schultz (Jon Runyan)
Just over one year ago, in July of 2024, PEOPLE reported that Schultz married this Giants guard in New Jersey. “We are best friends and this unity means continuing that friendship and partnership forever,” she told the outlet.
Lauren Pilcher Schlottmann (Austin Schlottmann)
The Schlottmanns—who met while attending Texas Christian University—“did the dang thing” in 2021. Lauren even said yes to marrying Austin at Amon G. Carter Stadium, the school’s football field, in February 2020 when he popped the question.
Daniella Schmitz (John Michael Schmitz)
Daniella said “I do” from the Bahamas to the Giants center in March 2024. The couple’s love story spans over a decade as she penned, “My best friend since 6th grade ❤️” when John Michael proposed in 2022.
Toyonnie Smith (Devin Singletary)
This longtime duo—who have been publicly linked via Instagram since 2019—are tying the knot, after the Giants running back got down on one knee in August 2024. They share a son and are currently expecting their second child, which Toyonnie disclosed in March.
Ashley-Ann Thomas (Andrew Thomas)
Ashley-Ann Wynter became Ashley-Ann Thomas in December, tying the knot with the Giants tackle two years after he proposed at the end of 2023. Andrew has been a member of the Giants family since 2020.
Zoe Rollon (Tyrone Tracy Jr.)
Rollon debuted her relationship with the Giants running back in the summer of 2023 on Instagram, and is back on the sidelines this season, writing, “Back like we never left” on the app on Aug. 23.
Breion Winston (Jameis Winston)
Breion married this Giants quarterback a half-decade ago in 2020, and they share two children, Antonor Malachi (7) and Taurus Allen (4). Jameis joined the team in March from the Cleveland Browns.