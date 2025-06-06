7 Frames From Anne DePaula’s SI Swimsuit Rookie Debut That Are Just As Incredible 7 Years Later
Anne de Paula’s SI Swimsuit rookie photo shoot is a classic, and only further proves why the three-time model was a staple at the magazine throughout the late 2010s.
Touching down in Nevis, de Paula stunned in front of photographer Josie Clough’s lens. Just a year prior, she scored a Swim Search win to secure her rookie spot in the 2018 issue.
“I didn’t even expect to win the [Swim] Search,” de Paula candidly disclosed in an interview with Fox News. ”I was one of the least followed models on Instagram for them. So I wasn’t even sure how I would get votes. But then it happened! I didn’t think I had so many people who supported me. Everyone was so happy and cheering for me when I got the news.”
Not only did de Paula win, but the Brazilian model proved she was here to stay. She soon completed three photo shoots with the brand, traveling to the Caribbean Island and Kenya after her ‘Body Paint’ shoot in 2017.
According to the model, making her mark at SI Swimsuit was always a part of the plan.
“[SI Swimsuit] is something [that] I really wanted when I started modeling,” de Paula disclosed with the magazine. “When I started modeling, I would show people SI photos that I wanted to recreate on the beach in Rio. I wasn’t expecting it all.”
And yet, as if predicting her future, her dreams became a reality. Further delving into her upbringing in the South American country, de Paula credited her mother for her introduction to the modeling industry.
“My mom was the one who was giving me high heels and going, ‘Would you like to do a photo shoot? There might be something for you there,’” de Paula continued to tell Fox. “I told her, ‘Mom, I’m not sure. I don’t even know how to walk in high heels!’ But then I did my first photo shoot around 12 [or] 13 and I loved it.”
According to the model, it was her loved ones who not only kept her motivated but also kept her grounded during her illustrious career with the brand.
“I do everything for the people I love,” de Paula disclosed. “My biggest goal is to make the people I love happy and give them everything I can. In business, after modeling [...], I would love to be able to share with people the things I love.”