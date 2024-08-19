Ashley Graham Reveals Why Marketing Can Make or Break a Business
In addition to being a supermodel, Ashley Graham is the cohost of Side Hustlers, a Roku original program in which she and entrepreneur Emma Grede mentor female entrepreneurs and decide whether or not to invest in their businesses. So, when it comes to free business advice from the 36-year-old former SI Swimsuit cover model, we’re all ears.
“Marketing for your business is so important, because it can make or break not only the brand, but the launch,” Graham stated in an Instagram reel shared by the official Roku account on Monday. “It is the thing that can totally set your business apart from anything that’s like it.”
After the success of Season 1 of Side Hustlers, the reality show was renewed for a second season, which premiered on Aug. 16. While Grede is the CEO and cofounder of Good American and a founding partner in SKIMS, Graham has invested in consumer brands like Coterie and built a massive personal brand around confidence.
“The whole point of the show is to learn something, something tangible from this, this isn’t just a ‘yes, no, here’s the money, what’s the deal,’ we wanted to see what was under the hood of every single business before we went into it,” Graham explained on TODAY last week of the Side Hustlers process. “And we wanted our viewers to understand what it really was like to build a business, because there’s not one way to do it. There are so many different ways, so many different opportunities.”