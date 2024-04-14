Ashley Graham Stuns in These 5 Red Bikini Photos From Nevis
Cara O’Bleness
When she made her debut in the SI Swimsuit Issue, Ashley Graham made history as the first plus-sized woman to appear on the magazine’s cover. That year, she posed for the publication in Turks and Caicos for photographer James Macari. The model would return to the fold twice more for a total of three features in as many years.
In 2017, the year after her rookie photo shoot, Graham traveled to Fiji, where she was photographed by Yu Tsai. Her most recent brand feature took place in 2018, when she jetted to Nevis with visual artist Josie Clough.
Outside of her work with SI Swimsuit, Graham has landed covers of publications like Vogue, Elle, Allure, Maxim and Cosmopolitan. The 36-year-old Nebraska native is also a proud mom of three and published author. She released her memoir, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty and Power Really Look Like, in 2017. Next up, Graham will release her debut children’s book, A Kids Book About Beauty, in June.
“I wasn’t put on the cover of Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] as a plus-size model, I was put on the cover of Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] as a model, as a rookie, as Ashley Graham,” she told Elle magazine in 2016. “This is exactly where we’re headed, and yes, there are so many more things we need to do in the curve/plus-size industry. But we are on our way and Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] made it very clear that they’re very excited for women diversity, especially in their magazine.”
Today, we’re reflecting upon Graham’s SI Swimsuit feature in the Caribbean island of Nevis. Below are a few of our favorite snaps from the stunning spread.