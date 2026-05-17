ATTAIN and SI Swimsuit Are Bringing the ‘Beach. Bath. Bed.’ Vibes to Your Daily Routine

On Tuesday, May 12, SI Swimsuit’s 2026 issue dropped, revealing the sensational set of models gracing the pages of the magazine this year. Spotlighting 34 women, the list comprised a mix of brand staples, rookies, actors, moguls and more for a dynamic, diverse mix of tastemakers and superstars.

To celebrate the special occasion, SI Swimsuit took over New York City all weekend long, bringing the magazine to life and inviting fans to experience the world of SI Swimsuit at the Social Club on Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16. On location at the NYC hot spot, luxury beauty and wellness brand Attain Medspa and Total Health set up shop in the Creator Island section of the event.

There, they unveiled a very special collaboration with the magazine: a new set inspired by the aforementioned models that promises to bring stress-free vibes to the daily routines of those who need a little extra comfort while always on the go.

SI Swimsuit Social Club

SI Swimsuit Social Club

SI Swimsuit Social Club

According to the brand, the exclusive, limited-edition 11-piece travel set was inspired by “the spirit of SI Swimsuit” and the fast-paced lives of the models who appear in the magazine. “Titled ‘Beach. Bath. Bed,’ the chic essentials kit draws inspiration from Swim Week travel, beach mornings, glam moments and nighttime skincare rituals,” ATTAIN tells SI Swimsuit. ”The collection reflects ATTAIN’s continued focus on blending beauty, wellness, and recovery into everyday essentials.”

“Whether you’re headed to Swim Week, a weekend getaway, post-beach reset or a cozy night in, this all-in-one beauty and wellness kit keeps your essentials within reach,” ATTAIN notes. “This curated set combines beauty, relaxation, and effortless glam wherever the day (or night) takes you.”

The collection is focused on skincare essentials and luxury beauty items—including two Microfiber Towel Scrunchies, three Satin Skinny Scrunchies, one Cryo Globe Facial Tool, two PERK Hydrogel Eye Patches and two DRIP Hydrating Sheet Masks—is basically SI Swimsuit distilled into a set, all packaged inside ATTAIN’s signature striped terrycloth travel case in soft white and light blue.

Courtesy of ATTAIN

Courtesy of ATTAIN

Courtesy of ATTAIN

The set was officially unveiled at the Social Club on Saturday, where ATTAIN invited SI Swimsuit models and VIP guests alike to shop the special selection. Those in attendance were also offered personalized embroidery at the event, further adding to the truly boutique shopping experience.

However, if you were unable to make the Social Club, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out! You can still shop the “Beach. Bath. Bed.” ATTAIN x SI Swimsuit set here.