2026 SI Swimsuit Issue Launch Party: The Pre-Red Carpet Polaroids

This week has been a whirlwind for SI Swimsuit models, as the 2026 issue launched on Tuesday, May 12—and we’ve been celebrating the occasion ever since. Our brand talent came together in the Big Apple this week to honor the magazine’s release, starting by turning the Empire State Building light blue and hitting the morning news circuit to promote the issue.

And on Thursday, the launch week festivities kicked into high gear at the Hard Rock Hotel New York. Prior to walking the red carpet in some truly incredible ensembles, our brand stars were gifted various skincare and beauty treatments ahead of glam time so they could hit the red carpet looking and feeling their best.

Before stepping out to be photographed on the red carpet, models gathered in the Rockstar Suite at the Hard Rock Hotel New York for a pre-party champagne toast. And while mingling, taking pics together and sipping on cocktails, models had the opportunity to pose in front of photographer Andrew Tess’s lens for some fun Polaroids. Check out the results below.

Alix Earle | Andrew Tess

Meredith Mickelson, Penny Lane and XANDRA | Andrew Tess

Nicole Williams English | Andrew Tess

Camille Kostek | Andrew Tess

Ilona Maher | Andrew Tess

Olandria | Andrew Tess

Brooks Nader | Andrew Tess

Tiffany Haddish | Andrew Tess

Christen Goff | Andrew Tess

Remi Bader and Bethenny Frankel | Andrew Tess

And in case you have a serious sense of FOMO, be sure to catch up on any launch-related content you may have missed over the last few days. Check out our official SI Swimsuit model “get ready with me” pics, take a peek at our favorite red carpet looks from Thursday and see what our 2026 cover models—including Alix Earle, Nicole Williams English and Tiffany Haddish—wore for the occasion.

Several viral red carpet moments are also worth a look in case you missed them the first time around, including models and Baywatch costars Olivia Dunne and Brooks Nader striking a pose together and Haddish playfully calling out Camille Kostek’s beau, Rob Gronkowski, on his birthday. Additionally, Ilona Maher was presented with SI Swimsuit’s 2025 Rookie of the Year trophy by editor in chief MJ Day.

On Friday, SI Swimsuit’s Social Club took over Spring Place for a VIP ticketed event in which guests had the opportunity to mix and mingle with talent while enjoying brunch, activations and more. And on Saturday, we returned to Spring Place for a day of masterclasses, live panels and more, where the public had an opportunity to take part in a meet and greet with talent.

More SI Swimsuit launch content